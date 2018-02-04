The price of all grades of petrol will drop by 30c/l with effect from midnight on Tuesday.

Diesel (0.05 percent sulphur) will drop by 17 cents per litre, as will diesel (0.005 percent sulphur), the energy department said in a statement on Sunday.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin would drop by 19 cents per litre and the single maximum national retain price (SMNRP) by 26 cents per litre. The maximum LP Gas retail price would drop by 23 cents per kilogram.

The department said the main reasons for the fuel price adjustments were due to the contribution of the rand/US dollar exchange rate. The rand appreciated in January, on average, against the dollar, which led to a lower contribution to the basic fuels price,

African News Agency/ANA

