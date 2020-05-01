Petrol price to drop by 174 cents a litre

Johannesburg - The retail price of both grades of petrol sold in South Africa will decrease by R1.74 a litre from next Wednesday while the wholesale price of diesel will dip by as much as R1.61, a statement from the energy department said on Thursday.

The department said the retail price of illuminating paraffin, which is still used by millions of poor people for cooking and lighting, would fall by R2.97, while that for gas would be R2.62 lower from May 6.

South Africa adjusts fuel prices each month, taking into account global oil prices and the rand exchange rate.

"The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and iIluminating paraffin decreased during the period under review," the energy department said on Thursday.

It said this was partly offset by a weaker rand against the United States dollar when compared to the previous period.