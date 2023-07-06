Peugeot 208 gets striking facelift, updated cabin for 2024

As far as hatchbacks go, the current Peugeot 208 is already regarded as quite a looker, so you could question whether a mid-life facelift was even necessary. Nonetheless the folks at Peugeot have given it a makeover on the outside, while also adding new cabin features and additional hybrid drivetrain options.

In addition to Peugeot’s new ‘three-claw’ light signature integrated into each side of the front bumper, the 208 also receives a new grille with body-coloured accents. This is because Peugeot wants the grille to be part of the car as a “whole”, rather than compartmentalised. Step over to the rear end and you’ll see a new light signature featuring three red claws - now horizontal rather than vertical. New alloy wheel designs round off the exterior changes along with fresh colours like the bright Agueda Yellow signature launch hue that really makes the new model ‘pop’, and there’s a stealthier Selenium Grey option added to the mix too.

A host of small but significant changes enhance the functionality of the cabin of the new Peugeot 208, while new seat fabrics provide an aesthetic lift. There’s a new design for the digital instrument cluster, which comes with the Allure and GT versions, with the latter featuring a 3D display. And whereas lower-rung models previously came with a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system, all 208 models now ship with a 10-inch (25.4cm) central system as standard, connecting occupants to the latest i-Connect operating system. In Allure and GT models the screen is high-definition.

Buyers of the two aforementioned models can also look forward to additional USB sockets, comprising two USB-C sockets at the front and one in the rear, where you’ll also find a USB-A socket. There’s also a more powerful inductive phone charger (up from 5W to 15W) and this is standard on the GT and optional on the Allure. Furthermore, the new front and rear parking assistance cameras now provide a high-definition image.