Peugeot shows off redesigned badge, which signifies upmarket push

PARIS - Peugeot’s parent company Stellantis recently indicated that the French brand would take a step upmarket, and to kick-start this future vision, Peugeot has unveiled a new badge and brand identity. Interestingly, this is the 11th logo change since 1850, when the company was a bicycle manufacturer. But it’s more than just a rehash of the existing identity - what we see here is a whole new badge, featuring a roaring lion’s head within a coat of arms, and also incorporating the Peugeot name in block letters. But you’ll have to wait until the reveal of the all-new Peugeot 308 later this year to see the new badge on an actual car. The new visual identity, which is likely to also spawn a new design direction, also signifies the brand’s electrification strategy and its desire to enhance the ownership experience through pioneering new technologies, Peugeot said. Earlier this year Peugeot parent company PSA and Fiat Chrysler merged to form a new global automotive giant called Stellantis, and soon afterwards it was revealed that Peugeot, along with Opel and its UK knock-off Vauxhall, would be positioned as “upper mainstream” brands. Citroen, Fiat and Abarth, meanwhile, would remain “core” brands, while Alfa Romeo, Lancia and DS would continue to be classified as “Premium” brands, and Maserati as a “Luxury” marque. Watch below: Every brand owned by Stellantis:

Busy year for Peugeot in South Africa

Peugeot is set to have a busy year in South Africa, with the recent launch of the striking new 2008 set to be followed by the introduction of the all-new 208 hatchback around March, while the facelifted 3008 and 5008 models are likely to hit our shores by midyear.

None of these new models will, however, feature the new badge - at least not until the first mid-cycle facelift.

A Peugeot clothing line too..

Peugeot says its new brand identity will be accompanied by an international campaign and new-look website, as well as a new lifestyle collection of clothing and accessories later this year.

“A new logo and brand identity are significant developments for any marque, let alone Peugeot, who has a history spanning more than 210 years,” said Peugeot’s UK head Julie David.

“The new logo reflects our changing model line-up and new philosophy around living in the moment, and we are very excited to showcase both the logo and the brand identity to our customers this year.”

IOL Motoring