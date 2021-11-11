Pledge to phase out ICE cars is a 'clear signal' to the industry, Volvo boss says

Glasgow - A move by governments to agree to phase out production of fossil fuel-driven cars and vans by 2040 was important in sending "a clear signal" to the market, the chief executive of Volvo Cars told Reuters. "I think the industry's quite good at making electric cars, but the industry will not start if the industry (doesn't) believe this will happen," Hakan Samuelsson said on the sidelines of the COP26 climate talks in Scotland.

"That's why I think it's so important to have a very clear signal from governments," he said, referring to a pledge signed on Wednesday by companies including Volvo Cars and Ford and countries and cities including India and Seoul. "The same goes, of course, for charging infrastructure, battery production. They (also) need... clear signals. But then the market and competition will be very powerful in speeding up the development," he said. The pledge would have an impact on some of the company's operations and workers, for example those involved in the manufacture of diesel engines and gearboxes.