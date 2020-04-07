Polestar's future cars will look more like this, and less like Volvos

Gothenburg, Sweden - The Polestar nameplate has come a long way since the days when it was Volvo’s performance and racing outfit, and it’s set to go a lot further as the electric car market gathers momentum. Polestar has already been spun off into a separate electric car brand that has its sights set on Tesla and the division has to date launched the Polestar1 hybrid sports car as well as the more mainstream Polestar 2 compact sedan. While these products will certainly get the new EV brand off the ground, Polestar’s future models will have distinctive designs that don’t necessarily bear a resemblance to any Volvos, and the Precept Concept that you see here is a sign of what’s to come. The Polestar Precept Concept was revealed in late February, and now the company has released a new set of images, along with some insights from Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. According to Ingenlath, the car signifies an “important milestone” for Polestar as a standalone brand:

“People ask me all the time, ‘what is the future of Polestar?’, and of course we are not showing our future models just yet,” Ingenlath said.

“But Precept shows you where we will be heading - our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars.

“Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come.”

Next on the radar for the Swedish brand is an SUV called the Polestar 3, and it is expected to take some design inspiration from the Precept Concept.

But given that the Precept Concept is a sedan, could it be hinting at a future flagship four-door for the brand? Only time will tell, but it’s certainly on the rumour mill.

In the mood for a vegan interior?

The Precept concept is not just about portraying future style - there is also a fair amount of substance in terms of future technologies and construction methods.

For instance, the concept has what Polestar calls a vegan interior, crafted with “high levels of recycled content”, and extensive use is made of a flax-based natural composite that replaces many of the plastics in the cabin. As a further bonus, the composite materials reduce the overall weight of the interior components by 50 percent.

The seat covers and headlining, meanwhile, are 3D-knitted from recycled plastic bottles, with the headrests owing their origin to used wine corks, while the nylon used for the carpets is recovered from reclaimed fishing nets.

And while the cabin is certainly a lesson in effective recycling, there’s some impressive tech in there too.

The Android-powered infotainment system recognises the driver upon approach, with personal content authenticated by the digital key. Once inside, proximity sensors use the driver’s hand movements to adjust what is shown on the screen. Furthermore, the digital instrument cluster in front of the driver is linked to an eye tracker, which monitors where the driver is looking and adjusts the way information is presented - smaller and more detailed when the driver is focused on the display, and larger, brighter, vital information when focused on the road.

The infotainment system also merges Google Maps and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) into a single system to allow for safer manoeuvres and more accurate predictions based on traffic conditions.

