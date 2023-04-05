Polo Vivo, Fortuner move up the ranks: SA’s top selling cars and SUVs in March

While overall vehicle sales declined by 0.6% versus the same month last year, to total 50 465 units, passenger car sales fell by 6.4% year-on-year to 33 788 units.

Johannesburg - March was a tough month for the new car market in South Africa.

But it was a good month for some of SA’s passenger car contenders, with the Volkswagen Polo Vivo reclaiming its number one position from the Toyota Corolla Cross with 2 016 sales versus Toyota’s 1 839.

The Toyota Fortuner, which has lost popularity in recent times, surged up the ranks to third place. In the first full month of sales for the facelifted model, it managed a volume of 1 409 units.

The Toyota Starlet enjoyed another solid month with 1 276 sales, narrowly ousting the Suzuki Swift, which found 1 276 homes, while the Volkswagen Polo (1 008) and Hyundai Grand i10 (957) completed the hatchback top five.