Porsche 911 GT3 sharpened for 2025: SA pricing announced

The GT3 is the purist party piece of the Porsche 911 range and fans will be pleased to know that the high-revving formula continues for 2025. Porsche has ripped the covers off the updated version of the 911 GT3 and the subtler looking GT3 Touring, which will be available to order in South Africa from later this year, with both priced from R4,709,000.

The Porsche 911 GT3 gains a sharper look and new equipment for 2025, while weight saving measures have been implemented too, but most importantly it retains its 4.0-litre normally aspirated heart, which revs all the way to 9,000rpm. As before the engine produces 375kW, but peak torque is down from 470Nm to 450Nm, keeping in mind that Porsche has adapted it to comply with stricter emissions requirements, necessitating two particulate filters and four catalytic converters. The high-revving motor also boasts revised cylinder heads and sharper camshafts, while the six-speed manual and optional seven-speed dual clutch (PDK) transmissions both have an eight percent shorter final drive ratio.

Porsche says the new GT3 will sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and reach 311km/h when fitted with PDK transmission, while the manual is good for 3.9 seconds and 313km/h. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (left) and Weissach Package (right). Picture: Supplied For the first time ever the 911 GT3 is available with the Weissach Package, which makes the vehicle more individually configurable for track use. The anti-roll bar, coupling rods and shear panel on the rear axle are made of CFRP, as are the roof, side plates of the rear wing, exterior mirror shells, mirror triangle and the airblades in the front area. A CFRP roll cage and magnesium lightweight forged wheels are available as options. The 911 GT3 Touring is now available with the Leichtbau package, with magnesium forged wheels, lightweight doors and a body coloured roof. Furthermore, components such as the stabiliser, coupling rods and shear panel on the rear axle are made from CFRP.

GT3 Touring customers can also opt for rear seats for the first time ever. “The new 911 GT3 has become even more exhilarating and individual. We dug into a wealth of details and gave it many features that our customers wanted. This allows the GT3 to be adapted even more specifically to the purpose or preferences of the driver,” says Andreas Preuninger, Head of GT Cars. On the design front the 911 GT3 gains subtle enhancements at the front and rear, including redesigned Matrix LED headlights with optional accent ring. The aerodynamics package has been updated too. For instance, a re-contoured front diffuser and spoiler lip as well as modified fins on the underbody are said to increase downforce and optimise air flow.