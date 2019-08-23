Stuttgart - Porsche is giving us a peek inside its first electric car, the Taycan, with the release of three official pictures showing us the dashboard and instrument cluster of the upcoming four-door sports car. A most interesting feature is an optional touchscreen for the front passenger, which forms part of an integrated black-panel glass band that also houses the 27.6cm central infotainment display.

The cockpit design was inspired by the original Porsche 911’s dashboard, only it has been interpreted in a far more modern way, while retaining the ‘clean’ and minimalist theme. To that end, the number of switches and buttons have been greatly reduced, with occupants instead relying on those aforementioned touchscreens as well as an advanced voice control function that responds to “Hey Porsche”. On-board apps include navigation, phone, media, comfort and Porsche Connect.

Interior designers have given the Taycan a raised centre console, so as to intensify the feeling of a low seating position. The console also features a large 21.3cm touch panel with haptic feedback, allowing the climate settings to be altered directly. What’s more, integrated handwriting recognition also allows quick address inputs.

Perched in front of the driver is a free-standing, curved digital instrument cluster that allows drivers to choose from four display modes:

Classic: Treats you to traditionally shaped instruments.

Pure: Pares things down to only the essential driving information.

Map: Replaces the central power meter with a navigation map.

Full Map: Omits the round instruments completely in favour of a design centred around the map.

Buyers will also have a choice between two steering wheel designs - a standard one which can be customised with coloured inserts, and a GT sports wheel, which features visible screw heads and a round mode switch that can be used to select driving modes.

Buyers will get to choose from a wide array of interior personalisation options and different material concepts. For instance, the traditional leather can be replaced by a ‘Race-Tex’ microfibre material, the production of which creates 80 percent less CO2 than with traditional materials.

So when is Porsche revealing the rest of the Taycan?

That is set to happen during September, according to the company.

What we do know so far is that the car has two electric motors, one on each axle, that produce a combined 440kW, for a 0-100km/h time of less than 3.5 seconds, according to Porsche, and a 0-200km/h sprint in under 12 secs. Storing the power is an 800 volt battery that is said to allow a range of over 500km between charges. Read more about the Taycan here .

IOL Motoring



