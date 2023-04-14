Porsche’s most extensive product upgrade ever: new Cayenne teased

Stuttgart - Porsche is set to pull the covers off its redesigned Cayenne flagship SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday, April 18, and it’s safe to assume that this is more than just a facelift. In fact Porsche is describing this as one of the “most extensive product upgrades” in its history.

Although we’ll have to wait until next week for all the details, the German carmaker says we can expect a highly digitised display and operating concept as well as a new chassis system and other innovative technological features. The teaser image you see above is the most telling exterior design clue we’ve seen so far - note the more rectangular headlights - but Porsche has already unveiled the new model’s cabin, which includes a separate screen for the front passenger. The new digital cabin concept was inspired by the system in Porsche’s Taycan electric model and it includes a digital instrument cluster in a so-called curved and free-standing design with variable display options, as well as a redesigned centre console and new-generation steering wheel taken from the 911 sports car.

What’s more, front passengers can now experience a new level of interaction with the vehicle and the driver via the optional 10.9-inch (27.6cm) passenger display. This additional touchscreen allows the front passenger to take the strain off the driver, for example by operating the navigation or selecting a media service. Special foil ensures that the display cannot be seen from the driver's seat, meaning videos can be streamed without distracting the driver. “Drivers and passengers experience a completely new cockpit in the new Porsche Cayenne. It combines an even stronger driver focus with new interactive elements that bring the driving experience to life in a new way for the passenger as well,” Porsche says.