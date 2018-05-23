Stuttgart - Porsche on Tuesday ordered a recall of a recent model, citing safety hazards for joyriding operators and offering full refunds. About 1700 units of the wooden toy car, "My First Porsche," which measure 10 cm x 5 cm, were sold in the United States, along with another 330 in Canada, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the commission, the wheels and axles can detach, causing a choking hazard to young children.

There have been no reported injuries or incidents, the agency said .

The toy is intended for children aged one year and up and bears the Stuttgart automaker's famed crest on the hood and was sold at Porsche dealerships and through Porsche's online shop since 2015.

"Under certain circumstances, it is possible that the wheels and axles of this toy may come loose," says a statement posted in the online shop.

"These small parts could pose a choking hazard for infants and small children."

Agence France-Presse