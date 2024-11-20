Premium handbag logo? Jaguar’s new brand identity widely scorned

As you might have heard, Jaguar is completely reinventing itself as an electric-only and significantly more upmarket brand, targeting the likes of Bentley. The British marque, which has produced some truly iconic cars in its history such as the E-Type and XJ220, has already culled its XE and XF sedans and F-Type sports car, while the E-Pace and I-Pace SUVs are set to disappear at the end of this year.

The new era kicks off in 2026, with a GT saloon model that’s set to be joined later by a large SUV to rival the Bentley Bentayga as well as a prestigious flagship sedan. The future styling of Jaguar’s lineup is coming into focus as the British brand pivots to become an ultraluxury, all electric vehicle maker. https://t.co/fMszLHPDBp pic.twitter.com/3JIub6I5jG — Automotive News (@Automotive_News) November 15, 2024 To whet our appetites ahead of the anticipated release of a concept car at the Miami Art Week on December 2, Jaguar has revealed its new logo and brand identity to the world.

Jaguar says its new brand identity establishes a “unique character” through a “dramatic new visual language”. “It is a powerful celebration of modernism – geometric form, symmetry and simplicity – demonstrating the unexpected by seamlessly blending upper and lowercase characters in visual harmony,” said Jaguar. However, car enthusiasts are less than pleased with the new brand ID, with many mocking it on popular social media groups such as SA Petrolheads on Facebook.

“It looks like an expensive bag or clothing logo,” said Timothy Potts. Nicholas Bowen felt it resembled a logo for a company making kitchen appliances, or a perfume brand, Sean McGladdery suggested. “This looks like a wannabe premium handbag logo,” Langaletu Mthembu commented, while Sbusiso Manyatsi said it reminded him of an Ice Bucket or Field Bar brand. “Becoming totally irrelevant,” Daantjie Badenhorst added. “So sad to see. When they gave us some of the most iconic cars ever.”

These were just a handful of many comments slamming the rebrand, with numerous “WTF” and “Eish” remarks thrown in. Jaguar’s exuberant new ad attracted similar criticism on the brand’s social media channels. “You’re a car brand. How does this ad communicate that?”, Hunter Schumann asked, to which Jaguar responded: “This marks a shift in our thinking, a step towards a new creative philosophy. Rest assured, more will follow.”

“Went from being a classy car for movies like James Bond and to something for a dr Seuss book,” Alex Grey said of the colourful ad. Regardless, Jaguar’s Chief Creative Officer feels the new brand identity is unique, fearless and destined for success. “Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’. Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy,” Gerard McGovern said in a statement sent to the press this week.