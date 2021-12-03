PREVIEW: Volvo’s Polestar 3 aims to redefine SUVs for the electric era

Gothenburg - Volvo’s Polestar brand has released a teaser image of its first-ever SUV model ahead of its launch in 2022. Set to be built in Volvo’s US plant in South Carolina, the Polestar 3 promises to “redefine” SUVs for the electric age. The technical details remain under wraps for now, but it seems set to slot above the Polestar 2 sedan in the Polestar line-up.

The electric car brand is also planning to launch a four-door premium GT sedan in 2024, called the Polestar 5, and which will take its design inspiration from the Precept concept car. Polestar has already released the first official image of its sleek new Polestar 5 flagship sedan, due in 2024. Along with the launch of three new models, Polestar is planning to expand its presence to 30 global markets by the end of 2023. It plans to grow worldwide sales from around 29 000 cars in 2021 to 290 000 by 2025. “We are not a virtual company waiting to build factories and sell cars; we are an actual company already building and selling cars around the world,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. Our two award-winning cars are on the road in 14 markets globally and we expect our global sales volume to reach around 29 000 vehicles this year.”