PRICING: New Subaru Crosstrek compact SUV in South Africa soon

Johannesburg - What used to be known as the Subaru XV is now the Crosstrek and the car you see here is the all-new version that’s launching in South Africa soon. According to the Subaru South Africa website, the new Crosstrek will be launched locally within the next four weeks, but information specialist Duoporta has listed pricing for the new model, as reported by Cars.co.za.

Two models will be on offer, with the entry-level Crosstrek 2.0 iL coming in at R579 000 and the 2.0 iS listed at R669 000. Like the XV that it replaces, the Subaru Crosstrek is based on the Subaru Global Platform, and is closely related to the new-generation Impreza hatchback, which is not sold in SUV-obsessed South Africa. Crosstrek AWD 2.0R + AWD 2.0S Its rivals include the Nissan Qashqai (R568 200 to R670 600), Mazda CX-30 (R497 700 to R571 100) and Kia Sportage (R567 995 - R762 995).

However, while these are front-wheel driven, the Crosstrek has a unique selling point as Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system is, as always, standard across the board. Its ground clearance is also impressive at 220mm. Power comes from the familiar 2.0-litre normally aspirated flat-four petrol engine, which offers up 115kW at 6 000rpm and 196Nm at 4 000rpm. It pairs with a CVT gearbox with eight built-in steps that can be activated via steering paddles. No performance figures for the Crosstrek have been released, but Subaru does claim an overall fuel consumption figure of 7.2 litres per 100km.

Inside buyers can look forward to a new 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as built-in navigation. International model shown, local specifications may differ. According to Duoporta, the 2.0 iL base model comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and cloth seat upholstery. Standard cabin features include automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, rain sensor, adaptive cruise control, rear park distance control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. The Crosstrek 2.0 iS flagship adds 18-inch alloys and leather seat upholstery to the mix, with electric seat adjustment for the driver. Also fitted is a sunroof, surround-view camera, auto-dimming interior mirror, light sensor and high-beam assist.