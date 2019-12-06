Priests are among the most dangerous drivers, study finds









File picture: Nikola Knezevic via Unsplash. LONDON - Priests are among the United Kingdom’s most dangerous drivers, a new study shows. They are the fourth most likely profession to hold a conviction for dangerous driving. Warehouse loaders are the most high-risk, with seven in every 1000 having a conviction for dangerous driving according to a study of 7.8 million insurance enquiries by Money Supermarket. Car dealers were in second worst spot, with just over four in every 1000 having a conviction for the offence. Offences listed under dangerous driving include racing, overtaking dangerously, driving a dangerous vehicle, ignoring traffic lights, tailgating and using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Just under three in every 1000 priests who sought car insurance with Money Supermarket had a dangerous driving conviction, according to the insurer.

By contrast, none of the professional footballers, lawyers, yoga teachers and vets who applied had one.

Men were found to be six times more likely to have a dangerous driving conviction than women, while the age range with the highest proportion of convictions was found to be between 20 and 24.

The least likely were those aged 65 and over, with 0.02 in of every 1000.

Emma Garland, a data scientist at Money Supermarket, said: "Our research goes to show that you can never make any assumptions about drivers and their behaviour. If you feel that your driving is putting yourself or others at risk, you should consider some refresher lessons to improve your driving skills and knowledge of the Highway Code."

Daily Mail