LONDON - Priests are among the United Kingdom’s most dangerous drivers, a new study shows.
They are the fourth most likely profession to hold a conviction for dangerous driving.
Warehouse loaders are the most high-risk, with seven in every 1000 having a conviction for dangerous driving according to a study of 7.8 million insurance enquiries by Money Supermarket.
Car dealers were in second worst spot, with just over four in every 1000 having a conviction for the offence.
Offences listed under dangerous driving include racing, overtaking dangerously, driving a dangerous vehicle, ignoring traffic lights, tailgating and using a mobile phone at the wheel.