Production of Ford’s new V6 diesel engine kicks off in South Africa

Johannesburg - It’s not long to go before Ford launches its all-new Ranger in South Africa, and one of the big talking points is the fitment of a V6 diesel engine for the first time. That engine is being built right here in South Africa, with production having recently commenced at Ford’s engine plant in Qgeberha. Ford has invested R600 million to build this new engine locally, as well as the upgraded 2.0-litre single-turbo and twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel engines that will power most versions of the new bakkie range.

“In its updated and extended format, the assembly line that is now producing the new 3.0L V6 turbodiesel continues with production of the existing 2.2 and 3.2 Duratorq TDCi engines, making it the only facility of its kind in the Ford world that produces both V-configuration and in-line engines on the same line,” said plant manager Shawn Govender. “Although this was a major challenge for our team and required a lot of creative and innovative thinking, it was essential to make optimal use of our facilities to contain the total investment required, and ensure that we are competitive from a cost-per-unit perspective.” Ford says the plant, which has an annual capacity of 130 000 engines, relies on a flexible production format, with scheduled batches of the two different engine programs being assembled. The line incorporates some 40 stations that are common to both units and a further 25 stations that are unique to the V6.

“The investment in extending and retooling this assembly line allowed us to modernise the facility by introducing the latest advancements in traceability and quality management technologies, including highly accurate GPS tool positioning systems, torque-to-turn monitoring for every bolt on the engine, and multiple camera stations that validate and record the accurate fitment of parts throughout the production process,” Govender added. Ford says its 3.0 V6 and 2.0-litre engines are subjected to exhaustive in-process and off-line testing. Three 275-hour engine fatigue tests were conducted, with the accelerated test evaluating the engine’s robustness against structural fatigue caused by repetitive mechanical loading at high speeds and cylinder pressures. Following an additional 100-hour fatigue test, Ford conducted a 115-hour GloTherm accelerated dynamometer test to validate the engine sealing system and certain structural engine components through exposure to extreme thermal cycling.

