Purists look away... Eneos Jaguar E-Type Debuts at Sema with Supra power

Rare classic cars and collectibles are usually spared from wild customisation. That rule, however, does not apply to the Sema Show. The Eneos Jaguar E-Type is a perfect example of the madness usually seen at the annual showcase.

The Eneos Jaguar E-Type will take centre stage at the Eneos Oil booth at the Las Vegas Convention centre this week. Eneos is not the same firm that produces the Grenadier (Ineos) and is part owner of the Mercedes-AMG F1 team.

A tuning shop called Devspeed Motorsports is responsible for the bespoke machine you see here. This is the same outfit that Eneos employed to build the crazy GT3 Porsche previously seen at the show (article at this link). The 1969 E-Type has been fitted with a Toyota 2JZ-GTE engine. It wasn’t enough to just pop that motor into the coupe, Devspeed Motorsports also modified the inline-six