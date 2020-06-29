R with no vrr-pha: VW working on high performance ID.3 - report

Wolfsburg, Germany - The company that started the hot hatch craze 45 years ago looks set to blaze the trail for the new electric age equivalent.

According to Autocar , Volkswagen is “close” to signing off plans for an R version of the ID.3 electric hatchback. But while ordinary versions of the ID.3 are set to go on sale shortly, those wanting a performance variant will likely have to wait until at least 2024, the UK publication added.

However, unlike the high-performance ID.4 GTX model that’s also in the planning, the ID.3 R will be rear-wheel-driven, Autocar reports, while the output is likely to be in the region of 220kW. That would be a useful increase over the 150kW offered by the current ID.3 flagship.

It’s also going to be a notably different driving experience that might take some getting used to. No more vrr-pha, that’s for certain, but hot hatch fans are sure to enjoy the electric car’s instantaneous torque delivery.

VW’s development chief Frank Welsch told Autocar that although the ID 3 can accept all-wheel drive, it’s not likely to receive it in the first generation.