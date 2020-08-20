R18.2 billion - that’s how much drunk driving costs the SA economy annually

DURBAN - The road traffic management corporation (RTMC) has called on authorities to "step up" drunk driving operations in order to curb the deadly results of driving while under the influence, which is estimated to cost the South African economy R18.2 billion annually.

The organisation said it was making the call following the deaths of five people in a head-on collision in Benoni on Tuesday night. The drivers of both vehicles were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

The crash is being investigated by the RTMC, police, and Ekurhuleni metro police.

On Tuesday, the government-imposed alcohol ban was lifted as the country moved to level 2 of its Covid-19 lockdown, with authorities saying they were expecting more alcohol-related crimes as a result.

"Research conducted by the RTMC in collaboration with the South African Medical Research Council and the University of South Africa shows that driver alcohol intoxication accounts for 27.1% of fatal crashes in the country. This is estimated to cost the economy R18.2 billion annually," said the RTMC via a statement on Wednesday.