NEW DELHI - Motorists in India have been warned that not following the country's road rules could cost them dearly, thanks to the new Motor Vehicle Act. A traffic fine listed at Rs 27.68 lakh (around R540 000 at today's exchange rate) is causing a stir on social media. The fine is believed to be the highest ever for a traffic offence in India. It was issued by the Ahmedabad traffic police to the driver of a previous-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S, who did not have valid documents.

The Ahmedabad traffic police shared the receipt of the fine on Twitter and wrote, "RTO slaps a fine of total Rs 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amounts levied in the country ever."

The Porsche was impounded in November last year, and the driver was issued an RTO memo under the Motor Vehicles Act. Initially, a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh (around R200 000) was imposed, but then the RTO dug out old records and imposed a penalty of Rs 27.68 lakh. The owner paid the fine and was then reunited with the vehicle on Tuesday, after two months, NDTV reported.

