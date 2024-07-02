RAF concerned as young men now far more likely to be killed or injured on South Africa roads

Young South Africans - particularly males - are highly over-represented when it comes to road injuries and deaths in South Africa, according to figures released by the Road Accident Fund (RAF). The embattled organisation this week revealed that young people accounted for 44% of the road accident compensation claims that were lodged between 2020 and 2022.

During that period, the RAF paid R43.13 billion in injury benefits to accident survivors aged between 15 and 34, while R2.86 billion was paid for death related benefits. The average claim was R2,568,595, it said. Interestingly, 63% of the youth-related claims were lodged by males and 36% by females, while the gender was not listed in 1% of cases. “The youth, often characterised by high levels of mobility and risk-taking behaviour, are unfortunately overly represented in road accident statistics,” the RAF said in a statement.

When it comes to road deaths, young people account for 40% of the country’s estimated annual fatality rate of 11,560. Worryingly, 38% of youths who died were pedestrians, followed by passengers at 35%. “We are deeply concerned by the high number of claims from young people,” said RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo. “These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for young people and all road users to change their behaviour and prioritise road safety. We must instil a culture of safe driving and responsible road use.”

The RAF reportedly costs taxpayers over R40 billion per year, and this revenue is collected via a R1.18 levy on every litre of fuel sold in South Africa. The Automobile Association (AA) has previously stated that improving road safety could, in the long run, help to ease fuel prices by reducing the strain on the RAF fund. According to the Parliamentary Monitoring Group, the RAF reported a deficit of R8.4 billion in the 2022/23 financial year.