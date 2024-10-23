Range Rover looks for even less? All-new Jaecoo J5 confirmed for South Africa

Don’t be surprised if you see this new compact SUV surging up the sales charts next year. The new Jaecoo J5, unveiled in China this week, has been officially confirmed for the South African market. As far as exterior looks go, the new J5 is very much the smaller brother of the Jaecoo J7 that was introduced to South Africa in April, with ultra-smooth lines that draw comparison with Range Rover models like the Velar.

Similar in size to the new Chery Tiggo Cross, with which it likely shares many inner components, the J5 will enter a popular space in the compact SUV market. Pricing of course will be announced closer to its 2025 launch, but the Jaecoo J5 will definitely undercut its larger J7 sibling, which currently starts at R549,900. Smooth lines define the exterior design. Picture: Supplied Jaecoo hasn’t released images of the cabin, but the Chinese carmaker speaks of a a best-in-class 13.2-inch vertical touchscreen with smart navigation, while the panoramic sunroof, presumably fitted to the flagship versions, is said to be the largest in the segment.

The J5 could prove ideal for pet lovers too, as Jaecoo created it with furry friends in mind. The specially extended seats, for instance, were designed with pets in mind, while the air conditioning system has a powerful filtration system that can isolate pet hair. Jaecoo will also offer specially designed boarding steps and a pet feeding system. The J5 was revealed at the brand’s Global User Summit in Wuhu, China. Picture: Supplied According to overseas reports, the J5 is powered by the same 1.6-litre turbopetrol engine that does service in the J7, offering 145kW. But don’t be surprised if the 1.5 turbo motor, seen in the Omoda C5, also makes an appearance to keep prices at the lower end of the scale. Despite until recently fielding just two products, Jaecoo and Omoda have made some impressive inroads into the South African market.