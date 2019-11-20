Rare vintage and classic cars going under the hammer in Joburg









JOHANNESBURG - Fancy South Africa’s oldest Fiat, or a Humber from that’s also more than a century old? Perhaps a more modern classic performance car like a Mercedes-Benz Pagoda SL or a Ferrari 308 GTSi is what you need in your life. Either way, there will be a full house of legendary vintage and classic cars going under the hammer at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg this weekend in an auction hosted by Stephan Welz & Co. More than 40 cars will be on auction, many of which are rarely seen for sale as they’re part of private collections that owners hang on to for years. Also of interest to the history buff in all of us is a range of automobilia, such as original enamel signs dating back to the 1920’s and a childrens pedal car from the 1950s Some of the highlights on the car front include a pristine 1911 Fiat 15hp Four-Seater Torpedo, which happens to be the oldest running Fiat in South Africa. The car comes with a major archive of documents confirming its provenance and originality, including the original sales invoice showing its 1911 price tag of just £500! Also from that era is a blue 1913 Humber two-seater. But if prestige is what you’re after, it’s hard to beat the ultra-rare 1936 4-door Derby Bentley, also referred to as ‘the Silent Sports Car’ for its unique blend of style, grace and performance. In fact it once belonged to Viscount Curzon (who became Earl Howe).

Also worth looking out for is the British Racing green 1969 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Series 2 Convertible, with original black leather interior in full concourse condition, and the 1981 Ferrari 308 GTSi (as made famous by Tom Selleck in Magnum PI). There are also several Rolls Royce and Bentley cars on auction and various classic Mercs, including a fully restored 220S Ponton, a W108 Merc 280SE and the aforementioned Pagoda SL.

“The sale promises to attract enthusiasts, collectors and investors from across the spectrum with a treasure trove of rarities to suit a variety of tastes and budgets,” the organisers said.

“Classic cars are one of the highest growing investment classes in the world. It’s an investment that you can enjoy and a major advantage is those cars are not being produced anymore so there are many investors clamouring for them,” specialist consultant Steffan Liebenberg added.

If you're interested in participating you can register for the auction online at www.swelco.co.za , over the phone on 011 880 3125 or in person at the Killarney Country Club on the viewing day of 22nd of November or before the auction starts on the 23rd.