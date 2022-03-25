Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Red Bull will be ‘fighting for victory’ this weekend after fuel problem fix

File picture: Lars Baron/Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool.

File picture: Lars Baron/Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool.

Published 2h ago

Share

Jeddah - Red Bull team consultant Helmut Marko has declared his team will be 'fighting for victory' in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after diagnosing the cause of their fuel problems.

The team suffered a double 'did not finish' in Bahrain last Sunday after their cars suffered fuel loss in the closing laps.

Story continues below Advertisment

Marko explained that the problem was caused by a 'vacuum' in the fuel system of the 'new era' ground effect cars, halting both world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez.

Marko contradicted suggestions that they had run out of fuel because they were not filled up sufficiently to complete the race distance. Marko told F1 Insider that the problem will be solved this weekend.

"Put simply, a vacuum in system caused the engine to run out of fuel. I think we can solve the problem this weekend," he said.

More on this

"Without giving exact figures, there was still enough petrol in the tank of both cars. Basically we were fast enough. We were just not able to show our potential. We will be back this time at full speed and fighting for victory."

Agence France-Presse

Related Topics:

Formula 1Racing

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello