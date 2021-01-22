‘Regular’ VW Golf 8 models not coming to South Africa, at least not in 2021

JOHANNESBURG - It’s no secret that in sales terms, ‘regular’ Volkswagen Golf models such as the 1.4 TSI have taken a back seat to the performance variants with GTI and R badges in recent years. So much so that these regular Golf derivatives could disappear from the local market altogether. The writing was already on the wall when Volkswagen South Africa sent us a news release last week that detailed the new models that it planned to introduce during 2021. Included in this list of six vehicles was the eight-generation Golf GTI, expected to debut in the second quarter, and its more powerful R sibling, which is set to hit local showrooms during the fourth quarter (read more about the GTI and R in our 2021 hot hatch feature). When asked about the regular Golf 8 derivatives, a VWSA spokesperson told IOL that “Other derivatives are still under investigation and will be announced once they have been confirmed,” and our source reiterated that the GTI and R were the only confirmed derivatives for this year.

Long list of Golf models offered abroad

The eighth-generation Golf is sold with a wide variety of powertrains in Europe, including a 1-litre TSI turbopetrol offered in 66kW and 81kW guises, a 1.5-litre TSI unit with output options of 96kW and 110kW and two 2-litre TDI turbodiesel derivatives, offered with either 85kW or 110kW.

VW also offers three mild-hybrid eTSI models, based on the aforementioned TSI variants, and there are two plug-in hybrid variants to choose between, with outputs of 150kW and 180kW - the latter applying to the GTE.

However, even if some of the ‘regular’ Golf models got the green light for SA, we’d likely only get a small selection of the aforementioned.

What other VW models are heading to South Africa?

According to the aforementioned memo, VWSA is also planning to introduce the all-new Caddy during the fourth quarter of this year, while the Tiguan SUV is set to receive a facelift around the second quarter.

2021 Volkswagen Caddy.

The Crafter van range is also set to expand in Q2, with auto and 4Motion all-wheel drive models, while the smaller T6.1 line-up will gain ‘Kombi’ derivatives.

IOL Motoring