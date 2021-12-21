Renault aiming to bring compact single cab bakkie to South Africa in 2023

Johannesburg - With unibody half-tonne bakkies like the Chevrolet Utility, Ford Bantam and Fiat Strada all having departed in the last decade, the segment is currently left with just one player in the form of the Nissan NP200. But that’s set to change in 2023 as Renault South Africa is planning to launch a single cab version of the Oroch.

Renault has wanted to bring the Oroch to local shores for some time now, but it’s currently only built in left-hand drive format for Brazil. The latter is based on the previous-generation Duster, but we suspect the model coming to South Africa is based on the newer-generation Dacia/Renault Duster. Of course, we can only speculate for now as Renault SA has yet to confirm any of the details surrounding its new bakkie offering. Will the single cab Oroch be based on this Dacia model from Romania? But we suspect it could be something similar to the Dacia Duster single cab that was launched in Romania in 2017, albeit in limited numbers and produced in conjunction with coachbuilder Romturingia. That vehicle had a 500kg payload and was powered by the familiar 1.5-litre dCi turbodiesel motor and was offered in 4WD guise with a 224mm ground clearance. It’s almost a given that most of the SA derivatives would be front-wheel driven in order to cater for cost conscious consumers.