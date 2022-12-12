Johannesburg - The Renault Oroch has been on the radar for quite some time, with the local importer having originally intended to introduce it in 2020. However, delays in the production of a right-hand drive version have put those plans on ice, but now it appears that the Renault Oroch could be heading our way next year if all goes according to plan.

Renault South Africa sent us a statement outlining its “anticipated product planning” for 2023, with the Oroch double cab being pencilled in for the period between second quarter and fourth quarter. Furthermore, Renault is hoping to launch the Arkana in the second half of next year, although the coupe-inspired compact SUV is still listed as “TBC”. On the subject of SUVs, the importer is also planning to introduce the new Captur during the first quarter, while the Duster and Koleos will get minor refreshes during the year. What is the Renault Oroch?

The Oroch is a unibody bakkie currently built in Brazil, and based on the first-generation Duster SUV. It recently received a facelift as well as a new 1.3-litre turbopetrol engine, which produces 126kW. The cabin has room for five occupants and Renault claims a payload of 680kg. However, a new-generation model is rumoured to be in the pipeline for 2023, and although we have yet to see this model, it is possible that Renault SA is holding off for a new model to become available. The local importer did not confirm any further details on the SA-bound Oroch, apart from the fact that our market would be getting a double cab model.

