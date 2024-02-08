Renault previews new Corolla Cross rival called Symbioz

Renault has found space for yet another SUV in its line-up, and it will go by the name of Symbioz. Teased this week ahead of its reveal in the third quarter of 2024, the Symbioz will slot between the Captur and the more upmarket Austral.

With an overall length of 4.41 metres, the new French crossover will be similar in size to the Nissan Qashqai, and slightly smaller than Toyota’s Corolla Cross. Its interior was designed for family life, offering “generous amounts of space and loading capacity”, in Renault’s words. It will be powered by Renault’s 108kW hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.6-litre normally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor.

Although the most budget-friendly of the French firm’s C-segment SUVs, the Symbioz will be offered with some high-end features, including the new-generation solarbay panoramic glass roof, which turns opaque at the touch of a button. And the name? Renault says it was inspired by the French word “symbiose”, derived from the ancient Greek “symbiosis”, meaning “living together”.