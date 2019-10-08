Johannesburg - When Renault first launched its Kwid budget hatchback, it sweetened the deal by offering one year’s worth of comprehensive insurance cover as as standard, and now the initiative is being extended to Sandero and Clio models. “We understand the impact these difficult economic times have on consumers in general, which pre-empted our introduction of this total peace-of-mind package inclusive of one-year insurance, two-year service plan (three-years on Clio) and five-year (or 150 000km) warranty,” Renault said in a statement.

Furthermore, Renault says that its insurance package has an edge over other manufacturers’ offerings because of “the distinct lack of some of their prohibitive terms and conditions, related to the terms of the driver’s licence, tracking of driver behaviour and lack of car hire,” the company said.

According to the Renault website, the Kwid sells for between R140 900 and R160 000, while the Sandero retails for between R189 900 and R223 900 and the Clio starts at R228 900, rising to R288 900.