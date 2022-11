Renault seals tech sharing deal with Geely, but Nissan remains elusive

Paris - Renault and Geely announced a 50-50 joint venture on Tuesday for petrol engines and hybrid technology, aiming to cut costs in what will become legacy businesses and free up resources for an electric vehicle future. The venture, which will aim to maximise sales by supplying both companies' brands as well as other automakers, is the latest step in a complex restructuring at Renault.

As well as carving out its internal combustion engine business to focus on electric cars, Renault is trying to revamp its alliance with Nissan, aiming to convince its Japanese partner to invest in its new electric unit. Those talks continue. The scale of Renault's planned overhaul - with the legacy business code-named "Horse" and the electric one "Ampere" - speaks to the pressure carmakers now feel from investors and regulators to quicken their move to electric vehicles, with Europe having effectively banned combustion engines from 2035. Ford has also begun separating its operations into electric, combustion engine and commercial vehicles, though Stellantis has rejected such a move as traditional carmakers grapple how best to compete with Tesla.

"We are creating independent businesses, focused on structurally more profitable activities, open to external investments, each built around an indigenous set of technologies," Renault CEO Luca de Meo told investors. However, Renault shares fell more than 4% in early trade, perhaps reflecting the lack of news on talks with Nissan. "There is no mention of Nissan monetisation as expected - an important catalyst for shares for many investors," RBC analyst Tom Narayan said in a note.

Renault's joint venture with China’s Geely will employ 19 000 people at 17 powertrain factories and three research and development hubs, the companies said, adding they expected to reach a final agreement and launch the new company in 2023. It was not immediately clear whether the venture represents a step towards even closer collaboration on petrol cars. The preliminary agreement follows at least three months of negotiations and is non-binding, a person with knowledge of the terms told Reuters.

The new company will be based in London, said the person, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. Renault and Geely will each hold 50%, the companies said in a statement that did not detail other financial terms. For Geely, the deal extends its pattern of building partnerships to expand beyond China. It also owns Volvo Cars and has a stake in Mercedes-Benz. Nissan still an open question

Still, the outcome of Renault's talks with Nissan remain an open question. Nissan has said it is considering an investment in the Ampere electric venture. However, Nissan has raised concerns about the treatment of intellectual property, including battery and powertrain technology, in its talks with Renault and has indicated those concerns extend to any partnership the French car maker strikes with Geely, people with knowledge of the discussions have said. Renault and Geely said they expected their new joint venture would supply internal combustion engines and hybrid powertrains to both Nissan and the junior partner in Renault's existing alliance, Mitsubishi Motors.

The venture would have the capacity to supply about five million engines and hybrid systems per year once operational, they said. Nissan had no immediate comment. The announcement came ahead of a long-waited presentation by Renault on Tuesday in Paris to update investors on strategy.