Renault to become second carmaker to limit cars to 180km/h - report

PARIS - Last year Volvo announced that it would electronically limit the top speed of all its models to 180km/h, as part of its ambition to ensure that no fatalities occur in future Volvo cars. Now it appears that Renault is following suit.

According to Spiegel.de, Renault is planning to reduce the top speed of all its models to 180km/h. This is because according to statistics, a third of all fatal car crashes involve excessive speed.

Renault boss Luca de Meo reportedly also wants to equip all Renault models with an automatic speed control system called Safety Coast, which would adjust the car’s speed in accordance with local speed limits, while also accounting for conditions such as sharp corners or hazardous weather.

But will this tech and the 180km/h electronic speed limit prove controversial among buyers? Volvo has already admitted that this is the case with some of its clients, but the Swedish car company decided to forge ahead anyway in the interests of saving lives.

“Volvo Cars believes it has an obligation to continue its tradition of being a pioneer in the discussion around the rights and obligations of car makers to take action that can ultimately save lives, even if this means losing potential customers,” Volvo said in a statement last year.

“The problem with speeding is that above certain speeds, in-car safety technology and smart infrastructure design are no longer enough to avoid severe injuries and fatalities in the event of an accident”.

IOL Motoring