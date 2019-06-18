Picture: RPM TV via YouTube.

Johannesburg - Legendary South African motoring Journalist, Deon Schoeman passed away on June 17th 2019, after an ongoing battle with cancer. Deon is survived by his wife, Anet and two kids, Adam and Nikka. Renowned for his insightful contributions to RPM TV and The Daily Maverick in recent years, we at Independent remember Deon most fondly for his on-screen and on-paper editorial antics as the editor of TopCar during the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

Deon also served as President of the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists in 1992 and has always played a major role in bringing motoring journalism to the fore in South Africa, with his witty, to the point assessments.

"The South African Motoring fraternity lost a legend with the passing of Deon Schoeman on 17 June 2019 after a brave fight with cancer - many were unaware of his illness as Deon was still working last week. A true testament to the love he had for our industry," said the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists.

"The respect for Deon as a motoring journalist and his skills as a rally and off-road competitor is celebrated by all who had the privilege of working with him."

From the Drive360 and IOL Motoring teams, and the extended team at Independent, we would like to salute Deon for his high-octane spirit and his contribution to automotive media in the country.

IOL Motoring



