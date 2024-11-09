Reviving MG with the launch of the Cyberster locally

With a time of 3.2 seconds from 0-100 km/h and the kind of linear, never-ending acceleration that can come only from a full electric vehicle, the halo model of the MG car range, the Cyberster, is as good to look at as its performance – and is the only sports car currently with electrically operated scissor doors and retractable top. The MG brand - celebrating its centenary this year - is returning to South Africa. Around 30 dealers have already been lined up in anticipation of the formal launch, expected towards the end of January next year.

While the Cyberster is electric, the model range for South Africa will encompass internal combustion engine and hybrid variants, with two SUVs leading the charge and, according to Sales Director for MG South Africa, Lex Kriel, another couple of models joining in 2025. The Cyberster, which is available in right-hand drive, and earmarked as part of the relaunch, is a svelte two-seater drop top with all-wheel drive. Based on the short drive I had on the company’s test track, it boasts impeccable poise and handling. According to MG’s head of Design, Oleg Son, the Cyberster was specifically designed with the heritage of the MG brand in mind and a close look at the car shows some modernised versions of the kind of lines that made the MGB famous.