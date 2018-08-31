Advertisement

Road rage

Rider throws stones in road rage revenge

Forget eye-for-an-eye, it's more like stones for a bottle in this road rage spat, which has gone viral on YouTube. The video doesn't show how the fight started, but things certainly got heated after the motorist in the minivan threw a bottle at the biker recording the incident. And that really doesn't justify his next course of action. Not cool, guys.

29 November 2016 | Motoring

Forget road rage, check bulldozer battle!

This battle between bulldozers in Northern China over the weekend takes road rage to a completely new level. According to media reports, the conflicting parties were from rival construction companies that were competing for business. Authorities are investigating the incident.

19 April 2016 | Motoring
Advertisement