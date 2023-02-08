Road tripping to Vdub Camp Festival in a couple of VW R models!

Mpho Mahlangu Bela-Bela - I was recently invited by Volkswagen South Africa to attend the biggest annual Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG) event in the southern hemisphere for enthusiasts, the Vdub Camp Festival.

Story continues below Advertisement

Having never attended the annual weekend-long event, my excitement levels were through the roof as I arrived at our departure location, VWSA’s head office in Sandton, Gauteng. Greeting myself and fellow media guests was a fleet of the latest performance Golf and Tiguan R models that we would be road tripping in, to our destination in Bela-Bela, Limpopo. Myself and my co-drivers of course gravitated towards the Golf 8R (which goes on sale in March 2023). Boasting 374 litres of luggage capacity, the Golf’s boot swallowed four people’s overnight luggage with ease. Following a briefing by the VWSA team, each of us hopped into our chosen vehicles, with me deciding to take the first stint of the one and a half hour-long drive. We set off in a calm fashion, so as not to evoke complaints from residents in the quiet residential area.

Not before long, we approached the M1 North and with 235kW and 400Nm of torque at the disposal of my right foot, it was time to let the beast that lies within the vehicle loose. With the shortcut “R” (Race) button on the steering wheel engaged, the Golf 8R instantly livened up. The optional Akrapovic exhaust came to life, the 7-speed DCT dropped a few cogs, and the throttle instantly became more sensitive. A quick acceleration to the maximum speed limit of 100km/h was completed before myself and my passengers could comment on how quick and pleasing the exhaust note was. Much of the drive was filled with short bursts of acceleration and downshifts to find the sweet spots of the burbles on overrun and the bangs on the upshifts. We quickly ate up the miles and not before long, we had hit the halfway mark at Petroport just after crossing the Pumulani Toll Plazas.

Story continues below Advertisement

Quick refreshments break and driver change, and we were on our way again. The second stint was perhaps the most memorable as the N1 North was much clearer in terms of traffic. We finally arrived in the town of Bela-Bela, and we were all buzzing. Approaching our destination, we could already tell that it was the weekend of Vdub Camp Festival as the roads were filled with unique and modified VAG vehicles. Upon entry into the venue, we were greeted by the widest array of vehicles one could think of. VW Tiguan Rs with Audi RS3 engines fitted to them? Present! VW Amarok V6s and their trailers both on air suspension? Present! What really stood out for us however was how friendly and welcoming all attendees were. People from all walks of life had gathered for an entire weekend over their love and passion for cars. I spoke to one of the organising members of Vdub Camp Festival, Chazlin Haskins, and he mentioned how proud he was to see how much the 14-year-old event has grown each year. With a background in the field of events, the popular Vdub Camp Festival was born from the idea of Haskins and his colleagues deciding to combine their experience in events with their love and passion for cars.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2009, Vdub Camp Festival was officially born, and it began as a one-day car show and event. The festival has since evolved into officially running for three days, and unofficially, due to attendees arriving much earlier, the entire festival runs for five days. Accommodation available at the venue includes chalets or a vast number of campsites. Other attendees opt to stay at nearby B&Bs and lodges in Bela-Bela. Haskins and his team strive to offer attendees the best possible experience for them to return each year and for the festival to keep evolving. Simply put, Haskins describes the festival as: “Amazing cars and amazing vibes for people who love all things VAG.” We had quite a great time and we look forward to attending the annual Vdub Camp Festival again in 2024!