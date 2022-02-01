SA vehicle sales off to a very good start; these were the top brands in January

Johannesburg - 2022 has gotten off to a very positive start for the South African automotive industry, with new vehicle sales increasing by 19.5% versus the same month last year. According to Naamsa, the Automotive Business Council, a total of 41 382 vehicles were sold last month. Passenger vehicle sales led the way with 30 037 units and a 26.6% year-on-year gain, with the rental car industry contributing a noteworthy 15.3% to the tally.

Light commercial vehicle sales grew by just 3.8%, while the medium and heavy commercial sectors registered declines of 4.3% and 9.6% respectively. New vehicle exports were also down year-on-year, by 9.3%, although new model introductions during the year are expected to improve the outlook. On the sales front Toyota led the way as always, with a total tally of 12 480. It was followed by Volkswagen (5393) and Suzuki (3232).

Top-selling brands: January 2022 Toyota - 12 480 Volkswagen - 5393 Suzuki - 3232 Hyundai - 2668 Haval - 2442 Renault - 2247 Nissan - 2172 Ford - 1639 Kia - 1507 Isuzu - 1433 “In line with the moderate economic growth forecast for the country for 2022, the new vehicle market is expected to continue its gradual recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels, but at a slower pace,” Naamsa said. “Consumer and business sentiment will therefore remain under pressure over the short to medium term while supply chain disruptions, such as the global shortage of semi-conductors, will also continue to hamper new vehicle sales and production during the year.