Johannesburg - After fitting new brake pads, you are normally required to apply and release the brakes a number of times in order to create friction between the brake pad and rotor, a process called bedding-in. The process is often accompanied by initial brake squeal and initial lower stopping power.

Safeline has announced that it has taken brake pad technology further through the development and introduction of Safetrac - a red coating friction layer that provides instant friction and enhanced brake pad performance from the first stop.

The manufacturer says the layer provides extra friction to the pad during the bedding-in process when the friction level of regular brake pads is initially low.

“Tests conducted during the first 50 stops on Safeline Safetrac brake pads, recorded an average 15% reduction in stopping time and distance with an impressive 30% increase in friction co-efficient over regular Safeline brake pads,” says Alex van den Blink, the group technical director.

He says that through continuous research and development at the company’s (independent) ISO17025:2017-accredited laboratory, Safeline can boast about being the unparalleled leader in braking innovation and quality, offering motorists the shortest stop to safety.

Motorists who fit their own brake pads can also look forward to increased fitment ease thanks to quicker bedding-in. Other advantages include the Safetrac coating protects against metallic splinters during installation and the reduction of brake squeal associated with fitting new brakes, according to Van Den Blink.

While Safeline’s popular D3522T, Quantum taxi brake, is the first brake pad to come off the assembly line at the company’s manufacturing site in Johannesburg with Safetrac, motorists can expect the full roll out of the passenger range over the coming months.