JOHANNESBURG -  The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced that it is suspending the process of pursuing e-toll debt.

According to a statement from Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona,  "It resolved that given the initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the e-tolls payment impasse, Sanral will, with immediate effect, suspend the process of pursuing e-toll debt. This includes historic debt and summonses applied for from 2015. No new summonses will be applied for."

Sanral said its decision follows an initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the e-tolls payment impasse.

