JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced that it is suspending the process of pursuing e-toll debt.

According to a statement from Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona, "It resolved that given the initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the e-tolls payment impasse, Sanral will, with immediate effect, suspend the process of pursuing e-toll debt. This includes historic debt and summonses applied for from 2015. No new summonses will be applied for."





Sanral said its decision follows an initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the e-tolls payment impasse.





Take a look at how motorists reacted to the news on Twitter below:





This is indeed good news, but not the end of e-tolls yet - until the decision to declare Gauteng freeways as tolled road is rescinded. Sanral’s decision is only a suspension of chasing debt. We want more clarity from Govt on this issue. For now, this signals the end is near. https://t.co/fAxz6eAuKf — Wayne Duvenage (@wayneduv) March 27, 2019





I pity aba gqada mbekweni who were religiously paying etolls all that money gone down the drain 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — VOTE EFF (@Who_is_Odwa) March 27, 2019









#Etolls was just another looting scheme!!! Let's unbundle E-tolls and see where that takes us and find out who all were enriched in #ANC et Al 🤔 — KTM Dirtbarbie (@sandidakar) March 27, 2019





#Etolls have failed and #Sanral must accept this and scrap them. Klaar! — La Vida 📻 (@iamLavida) March 27, 2019





@bonglez @wayneduv I have payed etolls since inception. I am a law abiding citizen. You can't pick and choose which legislation you want to obey. Defaulters must face prosecution starting with Dooooovinhage. He should be prosecuted for inciting civil disobedience as well.

— ken koen (@kenkoen) March 18, 2019













