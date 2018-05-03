Hyundai’s Creta had a stronger-than-usual month, also taking lead of the compact SUV segment as the usual front-runner, Ford’s EcoSport, went into its run-out phase ahead of the imminent upgrade.

Johannesburg - South African new vehicle sales held up relatively well in April 2018, considering the month marked an increase in VAT, emissions taxes and ad valorem duty, although in fairness this taxation triple whammy did not radically affect vehicle prices. Nonetheless, April did see a 3.6 percent year-on-year improvement in overall vehicle sales, which totalled 36 346 units, but this was still a whopping 26 percent lower than the March 2018 sales, where pre-emptive buying ahead of April’s tax hikes boosted the numbers.

ALSO READ: Here’s how April’s tax hike hit car prices

But perhaps a more practical indication of the industry’s performance this year is the year-to-date decline of 2.6 percent versus the first four month of 2017, WesBank’s communications head Rudolf Mahoney pointed out, although dealer sales have bucked that trend.

“It’s encouraging to note that dealer channel sales have been up for the first four months of the year,” Mahoney added. “The slow performance of the rental segment, particularly over the first three months of the year, has weighed heavily on the overall market performance.”

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine said April’s growth rate was as good as could be expected for the new vehicle market this year.

Nonetheless, it was passenger car sales that led April’s modest growth, increasing 6.4 percent year-on-year to 23 928 units, according to Naamsa, while bakkies and minibuses declined by 1.2 percent to 10 580 units.

The bakkies still dominated the top end of the sales charts, however, with the Toyota Hilux (2679) and Ford Ranger (2372) taking the top two overall spots, considerably ahead of Isuzu’s KB, which took third place with 1071 sales.

Volkswagen’s Polo twins continued their stranglehold of the passenger car market, with the older-generation car (2143) taking a slight lead over its newer sibling (1907). Hyundai’s Grand i10, which recently dropped down the price ladder with the introduction of a 1-litre derivative, took a solid third place with 1013 sales.

Below we’ve listed the 10 best sellers in eight of the key segments. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz vehicles are excluded from the list as the company does not report individual sales figures, while the Jeep numbers are also excluded as FCA figures are only expected mid-month.

Budget Car April March VW Polo Vivo 2143 2736 Hyundai Grand i10 1013 1032 Kia Picanto 798 789 Toyota Etios 729 696 Renault Kwid 693 856 Datsun Go 447 610 Hyundai i10 179 516 Nissan Micra 162 396 Renault Sandero 261 294 Ford Figo 104 370

Compact Car April March VW Polo 1907 2121 Nissan Almera 409 403 Toyota Yaris 402 664 Toyota Avanza 389 425 Kia Rio 246 355 Renault Clio 220 422 Mazda2 177 174 Hyundai Accent 154 143 Opel Corsa 149 128 Ford Fiesta 140 477

Compact/Medium Car April March Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris 771 1189 VW Golf 271 381 Mazda3 249 240 Audi A3 239 279 Ford Focus 168 286 Hyundai Elantra 136 141 VW Jetta 103 147 BMW 1 Series 96 169 BMW 2 Series 67 103 Opel Astra 39 31

Executive Car April March BMW 3-Series 502 570 Audi A4 80 110 Ford Mustang 63 56 BMW 5 Series 50 87 Audi A5 47 55 BMW 4 Series 44 80 Porsche Panamera 17 11 Volkswagen Passat 8 14 BMW 7 Series 7 5 Volvo S60 6 8

Compact SUV/Crossover April March Hyundai Creta 611 413 Mazda CX-3 378 349 Renault Duster 313 186 Ford EcoSport 213 813 Suzuki Ignis 212 290 Renault Captur 121 120 Suzuki Jimny 91 115 Honda HR-V 83 122 Opel Crossland X 81 49 Suzuki Vitara 50 69

Compact-Medium SUV/Crossover April March VW Tiguan 424 525 Mazda CX-5 378 378 Toyota Rav4 337 463 Nissan Qashqai 246 489 BMW X3 244 78 Hyundai Tucson 227 400 Nissan X-Trail 222 444 Toyota C-HR 187 65 Kia Sportage 114 181 VW Tiguan All-Space New 114 0

Large SUV/Crossover April March Toyota Fortuner 879 1274 Ford Everest 312 559 Toyota Land Cruiser200 96 136 Toyota Prado 82 119 BMW X5 65 171 Range Rover Sport 62 147 Land Rover Discovery 49 94 Range Rover Velar 49 72 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 44 24 Volvo XC90 36 39

Bakkie (All) April March Toyota Hilux 2679 3825 Ford Ranger 2372 2753 Isuzu KB 1071 1273 Nissan NP200 1058 1562 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 448 745 Nissan Navara 261 447 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 219 285 VW Amarok 208 176 Toyota Landcruiser PU 192 262 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 130 196

Top companies April March Toyota 8213 11 378 Volkswagen 6261 7541 Ford 3570 5595 Nissan 3403 5410 Hyundai 2633 3065 Renault 1611 1904 BMW 1393 1713 Mercedes-Benz 1385 2379 Isuzu 1310 1581 Kia 1304 1517