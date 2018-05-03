Hyundai’s Creta had a stronger-than-usual month, also taking lead of the compact SUV segment as the usual front-runner, Ford’s EcoSport, went into its run-out phase ahead of the imminent upgrade.

Johannesburg - South African new vehicle sales held up relatively well in April 2018, considering the month marked an increase in VAT, emissions taxes and ad valorem duty, although in fairness this taxation triple whammy did not radically affect vehicle prices.

Nonetheless, April did see a 3.6 percent year-on-year improvement in overall vehicle sales, which totalled 36 346 units, but this was still a whopping 26 percent lower than the March 2018 sales, where pre-emptive buying ahead of April’s tax hikes boosted the numbers.

ALSO READ: Here’s how April’s tax hike hit car prices

But perhaps a more practical indication of the industry’s performance this year is the year-to-date decline of 2.6 percent versus the first four month of 2017, WesBank’s communications head Rudolf Mahoney pointed out, although dealer sales have bucked that trend.

“It’s encouraging to note that dealer channel sales have been up for the first four months of the year,” Mahoney added. “The slow performance of the rental segment, particularly over the first three months of the year, has weighed heavily on the overall market performance.”

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine said April’s growth rate was as good as could be expected for the new vehicle market this year.

Nonetheless, it was passenger car sales that led April’s modest growth, increasing 6.4 percent year-on-year to 23 928 units, according to Naamsa, while bakkies and minibuses declined by 1.2 percent to 10 580 units. 

The bakkies still dominated the top end of the sales charts, however, with the Toyota Hilux (2679) and Ford Ranger (2372) taking the top two overall spots, considerably ahead of Isuzu’s KB, which took third place with 1071 sales.

Volkswagen’s Polo twins continued their stranglehold of the passenger car market, with the older-generation car (2143) taking a slight lead over its newer sibling (1907). Hyundai’s Grand i10, which recently dropped down the price ladder with the introduction of a 1-litre derivative, took a solid third place with 1013 sales.

Below we’ve listed the 10 best sellers in eight of the key segments. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz vehicles are excluded from the list as the company does not report individual sales figures, while the Jeep numbers are also excluded as FCA figures are only expected mid-month.

Budget Car April March
VW Polo Vivo 2143 2736
Hyundai Grand i10 1013 1032
Kia Picanto 798 789
Toyota Etios 729 696
Renault Kwid 693 856
Datsun Go 447 610
Hyundai i10 179 516
Nissan Micra 162 396
Renault Sandero 261 294
Ford Figo 104 370

Compact Car April March
VW Polo 1907 2121
Nissan Almera 409 403
Toyota Yaris 402 664
Toyota Avanza 389 425
Kia Rio 246 355
Renault Clio 220 422
Mazda2 177 174
Hyundai Accent 154 143
Opel Corsa 149 128
Ford Fiesta 140 477

Compact/Medium Car April March
Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris 771 1189
VW Golf 271 381
Mazda3 249 240
Audi A3 239 279
Ford Focus 168 286
Hyundai Elantra 136 141
VW Jetta 103 147
BMW 1 Series 96 169
BMW 2 Series 67 103
Opel Astra 39 31

Executive Car April March
BMW 3-Series 502 570
Audi A4 80 110
Ford Mustang 63 56
BMW 5 Series 50 87
Audi A5 47 55
BMW 4 Series 44 80
Porsche Panamera 17 11
Volkswagen Passat 8 14
BMW 7 Series 7 5
Volvo S60 6 8

Compact SUV/Crossover April March
Hyundai Creta 611 413
Mazda CX-3 378 349
Renault Duster 313 186
Ford EcoSport 213 813
Suzuki Ignis 212 290
Renault Captur 121 120
Suzuki Jimny 91 115
Honda HR-V 83 122
Opel Crossland X 81 49
Suzuki Vitara 50 69

Compact-Medium SUV/Crossover April March
VW Tiguan 424 525
Mazda CX-5 378 378
Toyota Rav4 337 463
Nissan Qashqai 246 489
BMW X3 244 78
Hyundai Tucson 227 400
Nissan X-Trail 222 444
Toyota C-HR 187 65
Kia Sportage 114 181
VW Tiguan All-Space New 114 0

Large SUV/Crossover April March
Toyota Fortuner 879 1274
Ford Everest 312 559
Toyota Land Cruiser200 96 136
Toyota Prado 82 119
BMW X5 65 171
Range Rover Sport 62 147
Land Rover Discovery 49 94
Range Rover Velar 49 72
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 44 24
Volvo XC90 36 39
Bakkie (All) April March
Toyota Hilux 2679 3825
Ford Ranger 2372 2753
Isuzu KB 1071 1273
Nissan NP200 1058 1562
Nissan NP300 Hardbody 448 745
Nissan Navara 261 447
Hyundai H100 Bakkie 219 285
VW Amarok 208 176
Toyota Landcruiser PU 192 262
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 130 196

Top companies April March
Toyota 8213 11 378
Volkswagen 6261 7541
Ford 3570 5595
Nissan 3403 5410
Hyundai 2633 3065
Renault 1611 1904
BMW 1393 1713
Mercedes-Benz 1385 2379
Isuzu 1310 1581
Kia 1304 1517

IOL Motoring