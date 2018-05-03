Johannesburg - South African new vehicle sales held up relatively well in April 2018, considering the month marked an increase in VAT, emissions taxes and ad valorem duty, although in fairness this taxation triple whammy did not radically affect vehicle prices.
Nonetheless, April did see a 3.6 percent year-on-year improvement in overall vehicle sales, which totalled 36 346 units, but this was still a whopping 26 percent lower than the March 2018 sales, where pre-emptive buying ahead of April’s tax hikes boosted the numbers.
“It’s encouraging to note that dealer channel sales have been up for the first four months of the year,” Mahoney added. “The slow performance of the rental segment, particularly over the first three months of the year, has weighed heavily on the overall market performance.”
Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine said April’s growth rate was as good as could be expected for the new vehicle market this year.
Nonetheless, it was passenger car sales that led April’s modest growth, increasing 6.4 percent year-on-year to 23 928 units, according to Naamsa, while bakkies and minibuses declined by 1.2 percent to 10 580 units.
The bakkies still dominated the top end of the sales charts, however, with the Toyota Hilux (2679) and Ford Ranger (2372) taking the top two overall spots, considerably ahead of Isuzu’s KB, which took third place with 1071 sales.
Volkswagen’s Polo twins continued their stranglehold of the passenger car market, with the older-generation car (2143) taking a slight lead over its newer sibling (1907). Hyundai’s Grand i10, which recently dropped down the price ladder with the introduction of a 1-litre derivative, took a solid third place with 1013 sales.
Below we’ve listed the 10 best sellers in eight of the key segments. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz vehicles are excluded from the list as the company does not report individual sales figures, while the Jeep numbers are also excluded as FCA figures are only expected mid-month.
|Budget Car
|April
|March
|VW Polo Vivo
|2143
|2736
|Hyundai Grand i10
|1013
|1032
|Kia Picanto
|798
|789
|Toyota Etios
|729
|696
|Renault Kwid
|693
|856
|Datsun Go
|447
|610
|Hyundai i10
|179
|516
|Nissan Micra
|162
|396
|Renault Sandero
|261
|294
|Ford Figo
|104
|370
|Compact Car
|April
|March
|VW Polo
|1907
|2121
|Nissan Almera
|409
|403
|Toyota Yaris
|402
|664
|Toyota Avanza
|389
|425
|Kia Rio
|246
|355
|Renault Clio
|220
|422
|Mazda2
|177
|174
|Hyundai Accent
|154
|143
|Opel Corsa
|149
|128
|Ford Fiesta
|140
|477
|Compact/Medium Car
|April
|March
|Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris
|771
|1189
|VW Golf
|271
|381
|Mazda3
|249
|240
|Audi A3
|239
|279
|Ford Focus
|168
|286
|Hyundai Elantra
|136
|141
|VW Jetta
|103
|147
|BMW 1 Series
|96
|169
|BMW 2 Series
|67
|103
|Opel Astra
|39
|31
|Executive Car
|April
|March
|BMW 3-Series
|502
|570
|Audi A4
|80
|110
|Ford Mustang
|63
|56
|BMW 5 Series
|50
|87
|Audi A5
|47
|55
|BMW 4 Series
|44
|80
|Porsche Panamera
|17
|11
|Volkswagen Passat
|8
|14
|BMW 7 Series
|7
|5
|Volvo S60
|6
|8
|Compact SUV/Crossover
|April
|March
|Hyundai Creta
|611
|413
|Mazda CX-3
|378
|349
|Renault Duster
|313
|186
|Ford EcoSport
|213
|813
|Suzuki Ignis
|212
|290
|Renault Captur
|121
|120
|Suzuki Jimny
|91
|115
|Honda HR-V
|83
|122
|Opel Crossland X
|81
|49
|Suzuki Vitara
|50
|69
|Compact-Medium SUV/Crossover
|April
|March
|VW Tiguan
|424
|525
|Mazda CX-5
|378
|378
|Toyota Rav4
|337
|463
|Nissan Qashqai
|246
|489
|BMW X3
|244
|78
|Hyundai Tucson
|227
|400
|Nissan X-Trail
|222
|444
|Toyota C-HR
|187
|65
|Kia Sportage
|114
|181
|VW Tiguan All-Space New
|114
|0
|Large SUV/Crossover
|April
|March
|Toyota Fortuner
|879
|1274
|Ford Everest
|312
|559
|Toyota Land Cruiser200
|96
|136
|Toyota Prado
|82
|119
|BMW X5
|65
|171
|Range Rover Sport
|62
|147
|Land Rover Discovery
|49
|94
|Range Rover Velar
|49
|72
|Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
|44
|24
|Volvo XC90
|36
|39
|Bakkie (All)
|April
|March
|Toyota Hilux
|2679
|3825
|Ford Ranger
|2372
|2753
|Isuzu KB
|1071
|1273
|Nissan NP200
|1058
|1562
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|448
|745
|Nissan Navara
|261
|447
|Hyundai H100 Bakkie
|219
|285
|VW Amarok
|208
|176
|Toyota Landcruiser PU
|192
|262
|Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up
|130
|196
|Top companies
|April
|March
|Toyota
|8213
|11 378
|Volkswagen
|6261
|7541
|Ford
|3570
|5595
|Nissan
|3403
|5410
|Hyundai
|2633
|3065
|Renault
|1611
|1904
|BMW
|1393
|1713
|Mercedes-Benz
|1385
|2379
|Isuzu
|1310
|1581
|Kia
|1304
|1517