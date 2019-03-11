The Volkswagen Polo Vivo took top spot with 2692 sales.
The new-generation Polo took second spot with 1605 sales.
The Renault Kwid continues to sell up a storm despite its shortcomings, and was third in February with 1069 units sold.
The Hyundai Grand i10 was the best selling Korean car, with 901 sales.
The new Suzuki Swift continues to outsell its predecessor, hovering around the 500 mark for the second month this year.
Johannesburg - Hatchbacks continue to be South Africa’s favourite type of car, with Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo and new-generation Polo taking the lion’s share of the market with the pair achieving a collective 4297 sales in February 2019 (see top 20 list below).

However, many cheaper hatchbacks are doing rather well for themselves, with the Renault Kwid achieving 1069 sales in third place despite its shortcomings, showing that South Africans really are hungry for more affordable cars.

Hyundai’s Grand i10 came in fourth place, almost hitting the 1000 mark, while the Hyundai i20, Datsun Go, Ford Figo, Kia Picanto and Suzuki Swift all notched up healthy sales around the 500 unit mark.

February was a bleak month for the market though, with overall vehicle sales down 6.5 percent on the same month in 2018, according to Naamsa, and the slowdown was most apparent in the passenger vehicle segment, which saw sales declining by 13.3 percent year on year.

Top-selling hatchbacks February sales
Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2692
VW Polo 1605
Renault Kwid 1069
Hyundai Grand i10 901
Toyota Etios (incl sedan) 660
Hyundai i20 542
Datsun Go 529
Ford Figo 493
Kia Picanto 483
Suzuki Swift 480
Toyota Yaris 380
Ford Fiesta 339
Renault Sandero 332
Volkswagen Golf 321
Kia Rio 305
Mazda2 222
Volkswagen Up 222
Mazda3 (incl sedan) 219
Audi A3 Sportback 215
Renault Clio 194

IOL Motoring

Data: Naamsa