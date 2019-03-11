Johannesburg - Hatchbacks continue to be South Africa’s favourite type of car, with Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo and new-generation Polo taking the lion’s share of the market with the pair achieving a collective 4297 sales in February 2019 (see top 20 list below). However, many cheaper hatchbacks are doing rather well for themselves, with the Renault Kwid achieving 1069 sales in third place despite its shortcomings, showing that South Africans really are hungry for more affordable cars.

Hyundai’s Grand i10 came in fourth place, almost hitting the 1000 mark, while the Hyundai i20, Datsun Go, Ford Figo, Kia Picanto and Suzuki Swift all notched up healthy sales around the 500 unit mark.

February was a bleak month for the market though, with overall vehicle sales down 6.5 percent on the same month in 2018, according to Naamsa, and the slowdown was most apparent in the passenger vehicle segment, which saw sales declining by 13.3 percent year on year.

Top-selling hatchbacks February sales Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2692 VW Polo 1605 Renault Kwid 1069 Hyundai Grand i10 901 Toyota Etios (incl sedan) 660 Hyundai i20 542 Datsun Go 529 Ford Figo 493 Kia Picanto 483 Suzuki Swift 480 Toyota Yaris 380 Ford Fiesta 339 Renault Sandero 332 Volkswagen Golf 321 Kia Rio 305 Mazda2 222 Volkswagen Up 222 Mazda3 (incl sedan) 219 Audi A3 Sportback 215 Renault Clio 194

IOL Motoring

Data: Naamsa



