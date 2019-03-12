Johannesburg - After bakkies and hatchbacks, SUVs and crossovers are a major force on the vehicle market. But how do they rank? Toyota’s Fortuner has ruled the SUV market for as long as it has been around, emulating its bakkie sibling’s success on a smaller scale, and that trend shows no sign of abating.

It’s not uncommon for Toyota to sell over 1000 Fortuners in a month, but in February the SUV dipped below that mark, to 950 units, according to figures released by Naamsa.

That’s still almost double that of its nearest competitor, however, the Volkswagen Tiguan coming in a distant second with a not inconsiderable 516 sales.

The Fortuner’s closest rival, the Ford Everest, came in third spot with 471 sales, and it was followed by its smaller sibling the EcoSport (456 units).

Mazda had a good month too, its CX-5 and CX-3 taking fifth and seventh spots, sandwiched by the soon-to-be-replaced Toyota Rav4.

See the top 20 below:

Toyota Fortuner 950 Volkswagen Tiguan 516 Ford Everest 471 Ford EcoSport 456 Mazda CX-5 401 Toyota Rav4 332 Mazda CX-3 309 Hyundai Creta 275 Hyundai Tucson 273 Toyota Rush 255 Nissan X-Trail 197 Renault Duster 186 Nissan Qashqai 175 Audi Q5 173 BMW X3 156 BMW X5 130 Toyota CH-R 120 Renault Captur 118 Honda BR-V 113 Kia Sportage 111

IOL Motoring



