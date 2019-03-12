1st place: Toyota Fortuner.
2nd place: Volkswagen Tiguan.
3rd place: Ford EcoSport.
4th place: Ford Everest.
Johannesburg - After bakkies and hatchbacks, SUVs and crossovers are a major force on the vehicle market. But how do they rank?

Toyota’s Fortuner has ruled the SUV market for as long as it has been around, emulating its bakkie sibling’s success on a smaller scale, and that trend shows no sign of abating.

It’s not uncommon for Toyota to sell over 1000 Fortuners in a month, but in February the SUV dipped below that mark, to 950 units, according to figures released by Naamsa.

That’s still almost double that of its nearest competitor, however, the Volkswagen Tiguan coming in a distant second with a not inconsiderable 516 sales.

The Fortuner’s closest rival, the Ford Everest, came in third spot with 471 sales, and it was followed by its smaller sibling the EcoSport (456 units).

Mazda had a good month too, its CX-5 and CX-3 taking fifth and seventh spots, sandwiched by the soon-to-be-replaced Toyota Rav4.

See the top 20 below:

Toyota Fortuner 950
Volkswagen Tiguan 516
Ford Everest 471
Ford EcoSport 456
Mazda CX-5 401
Toyota Rav4 332
Mazda CX-3 309
Hyundai Creta 275
Hyundai Tucson 273
Toyota Rush 255
Nissan X-Trail 197
Renault Duster 186
Nissan Qashqai 175
Audi Q5 173
BMW X3 156
BMW X5 130
Toyota CH-R 120
Renault Captur 118
Honda BR-V 113
Kia Sportage 111

IOL Motoring