Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle market showed marginal growth in October, with total sales of 51 866, up 1.7 percent over the same month last year. Year to date, however, overall sales are down 0.5 percent over 2017, with passenger cars showing a 0.3 percent decline and light commercial vehicles shrinking by 1.6 percent, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales have grown by 3.3 percent - which is surely a positive economic sign.

Another ray of hope, according to WesBank’s sales and marketing head Ghana Msibi, is that October saw a significant spike in finance applications, which the finance institution believes could be indicative of an increase in consumer appetite that could translate into growth in the coming months.

On the actual sales charts, Toyota South Africa recorded its best sales month ever, moving 13 342 units, with particularly strong numbers from the Hilux (3352), Corolla Quest (1879) and Yaris (1729).

Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo and Polo hatchbacks took second and third places overall, with 3009 and 2824 respective sales, with Ford’s Ranger following in fourth (2575).

TOP 20 VEHICLE SALES: NOVEMBER 2018

Toyota Hilux 3352 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 3009 Volkswagen Polo 2824 Ford Ranger 2575 Toyota Corolla Quest 1879 Nissan NP200 1879 Toyota Yaris 1729 Isuzu KB 1636 Toyota Quantum 1483 Toyota Fortuner 1178 Hyundai Grand i10 900 Ford Fiesta 888 Toyota Etios 885 Ford Figo 840 Kia Picanto 781 Renault Sandero 750 Renault Kwid 733 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 721 Volkswagen Tiguan 684 Hyundai i20 655

IOL Motoring



