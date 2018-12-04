The Volkswagen Polo was South Africa's most popular passenger vehicle in November.

Johannesburg - The South African new vehicle market saw a year-on-year decline in November, according to Naamsa, with overall sales (at 47 486) down 4.6 percent on the same month last year. The light commercial vehicle market saw the biggest decline of 6.1 percent year-on-year, while the passenger car sector experienced a 5.4 percent drop, but there was at least some good news on the medium and heavy commercial vehicle front, with those segments enjoying respective growth of 17.5 percent and 16.2 percent.

Export sales were up 2.5 percent over November last year, totalling 34 352, although work stoppages at various factories are said to have hampered exports during the month.

WesBank’s sales and marketing head Ghana Msibi partially attributes the drop in domestic sales to the interest rate hike that was announced during the month. Yet despite all that, consumer demand remains robust, he added:

“Considering WesBank application data, consumers are clearly keen to buy cars.

“However, a lot of that demand has shifted to the used car market (69% of all applications were for used cars), indicative of the stress in the new car market as well as the worsening household situation with regard to disposable income and general affordability.”

The finance institution’s data also shows that motorists are holding onto their cars for longer.

Naamsa expects the market to remain under pressure over the medium term:

“In the circumstances, the best that could be anticipated was for the domestic new vehicle market to stabilise in coming months, however, any recovery would likely be modest.”

On the local sales charts, the Toyota Hilux and latest-generation Polo surged ahead, both surpassing the 3000 unit mark, while the Ford Ranger and previous-generation Polo (Vivo), took third and fourth spots.

TOP 30: NOVEMBER 2018

Toyota Hilux 3235 Volkswagen Polo 3092 Ford Ranger 2506 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2427 Nissan NP200 1698 Toyota Quantum 1694 Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris 1426 Isuzu D-Max / KB 1418 Ford Figo 1195 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 1002 Ford Fiesta 980 Toyota Fortuner 886 Renault Kwid 847 Toyota Yaris 746 Toyota Etios 731 Hyundai Grand i10 726 Hyundai i20 721 Volkswagen Tiguan 612 Kia Picanto 567 Renault Sandero 554 Datsun Go 528 Nissan Almera 520 Toyota Avanza 503 Mazda CX-5 428 Kia Sportage 427 Ford Everest 405 Ford EcoSport 400 Toyota Rush 350 Nissan Micra 348 Toyota Rav4 337

