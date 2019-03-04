Toyota's Hilux once again topped the sales charts in February.

Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle sales took another year-on-year tumble in February, according to Naamsa, with sales for the month totalling 43 251, which is 6.5 percent down on the same month in 2018.

The slowdown was most apparent in the passenger vehicle segment, which saw sales declining by 13.3 percent year on year, while light commercial vehicle sales increased by 7.1 percent. Also on the upside, exports grew by 22.5 percent versus February last year.

WesBank’s Motor division head Ghana Msibi said that load-shedding played a definite part in the local sales slowdown for the month.

“While we expect first half sales to be slow, the market was no doubt rattled by the week-long impact of load-shedding at the beginning of the month, which impacted consumer and business confidence,” Msibi said.

“Reassuringly, however, February sales were up on January despite fewer selling days.”

However, household budgets remain under pressure, Msibi added, and affordability remains key, as evidenced by extended contract periods, increasing numbers of balloon payment options within finance contracts and a continued shift form new to used.

Naamsa believes that new vehicle market could see some modest growth in the second half of the year, following the elections.

“Post-election policy reforms and governments’ commitment to revitalise the South African economy with the aim of achieving a substantially higher economic growth rate should translate into improved domestic sales numbers during the second half of 2019,” Naamsa said.

TOP 50 VEHICLE SALES: FEBRUARY 2019

Toyota Hilux 3504
Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2692
Ford Ranger 2578
Nissan NP200 1999
Volkswagen Polo 1605
Toyota Quantum 1478
Isuzu D-Max & KB 1186
Renault Kwid 1069
Toyota Fortuner 950
Nissan NP300 Hardbody 922
Hyundai Grand i10 901
Toyota Corolla Quest 715
Toyota Etios 660
Hyundai i20 542
Toyota Corolla 532
Datsun Go 529
Volkswagen Tiguan 516
Volkswagen Amarok 495
Ford Figo 493
Kia Picanto 483
Suzuki Swift 480
Ford Everest 471
Ford EcoSport 456
Volkswagen Polo Sedan 431
Mazda CX-5 401
Toyota Yaris 380
Toyota Avanza 359
Ford Fiesta 339
Renault Sandero 332
Toyota Rav4 332
Volkswagen Golf 321
Mazda CX-3 309
Kia Rio 305
BMW 3 Series 297
Hyundai H100 Bakkie 297
Hyundai Creta 275
Hyundai Tucson 273
Toyota Rush 255
Nissan Almera 253
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 226
Land Cruiser PU 224
Mazda2 222
Volkswagen Up 222
Mazda3 219
Audi A3 Sportback 215
Hyundai Accent 201
Nissan X-Trail 197
Renault Clio 194
Renault Duster 186
Nissan Micra 5 182

IOL Motoring