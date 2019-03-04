Toyota's Hilux once again topped the sales charts in February.

Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle sales took another year-on-year tumble in February, according to Naamsa, with sales for the month totalling 43 251, which is 6.5 percent down on the same month in 2018. The slowdown was most apparent in the passenger vehicle segment, which saw sales declining by 13.3 percent year on year, while light commercial vehicle sales increased by 7.1 percent. Also on the upside, exports grew by 22.5 percent versus February last year.

WesBank’s Motor division head Ghana Msibi said that load-shedding played a definite part in the local sales slowdown for the month.

“While we expect first half sales to be slow, the market was no doubt rattled by the week-long impact of load-shedding at the beginning of the month, which impacted consumer and business confidence,” Msibi said.

“Reassuringly, however, February sales were up on January despite fewer selling days.”

However, household budgets remain under pressure, Msibi added, and affordability remains key, as evidenced by extended contract periods, increasing numbers of balloon payment options within finance contracts and a continued shift form new to used.

Naamsa believes that new vehicle market could see some modest growth in the second half of the year, following the elections.

“Post-election policy reforms and governments’ commitment to revitalise the South African economy with the aim of achieving a substantially higher economic growth rate should translate into improved domestic sales numbers during the second half of 2019,” Naamsa said.

TOP 50 VEHICLE SALES: FEBRUARY 2019

Toyota Hilux 3504 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2692 Ford Ranger 2578 Nissan NP200 1999 Volkswagen Polo 1605 Toyota Quantum 1478 Isuzu D-Max & KB 1186 Renault Kwid 1069 Toyota Fortuner 950 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 922 Hyundai Grand i10 901 Toyota Corolla Quest 715 Toyota Etios 660 Hyundai i20 542 Toyota Corolla 532 Datsun Go 529 Volkswagen Tiguan 516 Volkswagen Amarok 495 Ford Figo 493 Kia Picanto 483 Suzuki Swift 480 Ford Everest 471 Ford EcoSport 456 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 431 Mazda CX-5 401 Toyota Yaris 380 Toyota Avanza 359 Ford Fiesta 339 Renault Sandero 332 Toyota Rav4 332 Volkswagen Golf 321 Mazda CX-3 309 Kia Rio 305 BMW 3 Series 297 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 297 Hyundai Creta 275 Hyundai Tucson 273 Toyota Rush 255 Nissan Almera 253 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 226 Land Cruiser PU 224 Mazda2 222 Volkswagen Up 222 Mazda3 219 Audi A3 Sportback 215 Hyundai Accent 201 Nissan X-Trail 197 Renault Clio 194 Renault Duster 186 Nissan Micra 5 182