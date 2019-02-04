The Volkswagen Polo was the top selling passenger car in January.

Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle market kicked the year off on a sombre note, with January’s sales taking a 7.4 percent plunge versus the same month last year, from 45 772 units to 42 374.

Passenger vehicle sales declined by 10.8 percent, year-on-year, according to Naamsa, while light commercial sales remained flat and the medium commercial market actually showed some decent growth at 24.6 percent.

This rocky start to the domestic sales year comes as no surprise, according to WesBank’s sales and marketing head Ghana Msibi.

“We expect the first half to be slow given the increased pressure on household budgets as interest rates slowly increase and, especially, the political uncertainty towards the May elections.

“We have seen steady increases in deal duration, which continues to impact new vehicle sales as consumers hold onto their cars for over 12% longer than they did in September 2017,” Msibi added.

“Given the economic environment, it is prudent for consumers to delay their vehicle purchases within the practical considerations of maintenance costs and reliability.”

Naamsa is hopeful that the vehicle market will show some improvement in the second half of 2018.

“Hopefully, post-election policy reforms and government’s commitment to revitalise the South African economy with the aim of achieving a substantially higher economic growth rate should translate into improved domestic sales numbers during the second half of 2019,” Naamsa said.

Vehicle exports got off to a better start, with January seeing a 29.4 percent year-on-year growth, to 18 289 units. What’s more, export sales are poised to increase substantially during the course of 2019, according to Naamsa, which predicts that overall export volumes will increase from 351 139 vehicles in 2018 to around 385 000 in 2019.

TOP 50 VEHICLE SALES: JANUARY 2019

Toyota Hilux 2794
Volkswagen Polo 2512
Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2461
Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris 2202
Ford Ranger 2194
Nissan NP200 1483
Toyota Quantum 1281
Isuzu D-Max / KB 1092
Toyota Fortuner 1000
Hyundai Grand i10 867
Hyundai i20 715
Toyota Etios 698
Toyota Yaris 693
Ford EcoSport 679
Ford Figo 669
Nissan NP300 Hardbody 621
Kia Picanto 612
Toyota Avanza 567
Datsun Go 560
Renault Kwid 519
Suzuki Swift 479
Toyota Rav4 476
Volkswagen Tiguan 448
Toyota Rush 425
Mazda CX-5 408
Nissan Almera 405
Ford Everest 371
Mazda CX-3 363
Kia Rio 316
Ford Fiesta 298
Renault Sandero 293
Hyundai H100 Bakkie 283
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 266
Volkswagen Golf 259
Mazda2 249
Audi Q5 238
Hyundai Creta 238
Volkswagen Amarok 231
Toyota Land Cruiser PU 228
Hyundai Tucson 225
Renault Duster 220
Mazda3 216
Audi A3 207
Renault Clio 200
Volkswagen Up 197
GWM Steed 192
Toyota CH-R 176
Nissan Qashqai 171
Kia KUV 168
Kia Sportage 165

IOL Motoring