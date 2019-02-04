The Volkswagen Polo was the top selling passenger car in January.

Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle market kicked the year off on a sombre note, with January’s sales taking a 7.4 percent plunge versus the same month last year, from 45 772 units to 42 374. Passenger vehicle sales declined by 10.8 percent, year-on-year, according to Naamsa, while light commercial sales remained flat and the medium commercial market actually showed some decent growth at 24.6 percent.

This rocky start to the domestic sales year comes as no surprise, according to WesBank’s sales and marketing head Ghana Msibi.

“We expect the first half to be slow given the increased pressure on household budgets as interest rates slowly increase and, especially, the political uncertainty towards the May elections.

“We have seen steady increases in deal duration, which continues to impact new vehicle sales as consumers hold onto their cars for over 12% longer than they did in September 2017,” Msibi added.

“Given the economic environment, it is prudent for consumers to delay their vehicle purchases within the practical considerations of maintenance costs and reliability.”

Naamsa is hopeful that the vehicle market will show some improvement in the second half of 2018.

“Hopefully, post-election policy reforms and government’s commitment to revitalise the South African economy with the aim of achieving a substantially higher economic growth rate should translate into improved domestic sales numbers during the second half of 2019,” Naamsa said.

Vehicle exports got off to a better start, with January seeing a 29.4 percent year-on-year growth, to 18 289 units. What’s more, export sales are poised to increase substantially during the course of 2019, according to Naamsa, which predicts that overall export volumes will increase from 351 139 vehicles in 2018 to around 385 000 in 2019.

TOP 50 VEHICLE SALES: JANUARY 2019

Toyota Hilux 2794 Volkswagen Polo 2512 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2461 Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris 2202 Ford Ranger 2194 Nissan NP200 1483 Toyota Quantum 1281 Isuzu D-Max / KB 1092 Toyota Fortuner 1000 Hyundai Grand i10 867 Hyundai i20 715 Toyota Etios 698 Toyota Yaris 693 Ford EcoSport 679 Ford Figo 669 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 621 Kia Picanto 612 Toyota Avanza 567 Datsun Go 560 Renault Kwid 519 Suzuki Swift 479 Toyota Rav4 476 Volkswagen Tiguan 448 Toyota Rush 425 Mazda CX-5 408 Nissan Almera 405 Ford Everest 371 Mazda CX-3 363 Kia Rio 316 Ford Fiesta 298 Renault Sandero 293 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 283 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 266 Volkswagen Golf 259 Mazda2 249 Audi Q5 238 Hyundai Creta 238 Volkswagen Amarok 231 Toyota Land Cruiser PU 228 Hyundai Tucson 225 Renault Duster 220 Mazda3 216 Audi A3 207 Renault Clio 200 Volkswagen Up 197 GWM Steed 192 Toyota CH-R 176 Nissan Qashqai 171 Kia KUV 168 Kia Sportage 165

