The new Volkswagen Polo Vivo shot to the top of the passenger vehicle sales charts in March.

Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle market shifted to a state of marginal growth in March, with overall sales increasing 1.1 percent year-on-year, however this has largely been attributed to pre-emptive buying ahead of April’s triple tax punch that saw government increase VAT, ad valorem and emissions penalties. It was passenger vehicles sold through the dealer channels that saw the biggest gain last month (8.8 percent year-on-year), while rental sales took a 14.9 percent knock, reportedly due to seasonal factors.

Light commercial vehicle sales were down 2.3 percent overall, although they were up 1.3 percent through the dealer channel.

WesBank’s marketing head Ghana Msibi said: “Following the budget speech indicating an increase in VAT and ad valorem tax from 1 April, it is our view that consumers opted to avoid the increases these factors will have on vehicle purchase prices. These, combined with the renewed consumer and business confidence, and a reduction in the repo rate contributed to the growth in the passenger car segment.”

Both WesBank and Naamsa are anticipating a total market growth of around three percent this year.

ALSO READ: SA's top selling vehicles in 7 key segments: Feb

Medium term prospects for South Africa’s economy have improved considerably on the back of Moody’s decision to retain the country’s credit ratings at investment grade, with an upgraded stable outlook, Naamsa said.

Furthermore, the association expects the current rand strength to keep new car price inflation at bay, while improved business and consumer confidence would result in economic growth, ultimately translating into improved vehicle sales.

Top sellers in March

Volkswagen’s new Polo Vivo range gathered full sales steam in March, romping to the top of South Africa’s passenger vehicle sales charts, while the NEW Polo tapered off from 2847 units to 2121.

Another notable performer was Renault’s Kwid (up from 582 to 856), while Hyundai’s Grand i10 range - which recently became more affordable with the addition of a 1-litre model - put on another strong 1000+ unit performance.

Volkswagen’s Tiguan once again upset the C-segment SUV applecart, topping the chart with 525 sales, while Nissan’s recently facelifted Qashqai and X-Trail both put in strong 400+ performances, pushing the usual front-runners - Toyota’s Rav4 and Hyundai’s Tucson - to third and fifth respectively.

Below we’ve listed the 12 best sellers in eight of the key segments. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz vehicles are excluded from the list as the company does not report individual sales figures.

Budget Hatch/Sedan

VW Polo Vivo 2736 Hyundai Grand i10 1032 Renault Kwid 856 Kia Picanto 789 Toyota Etios 696 Datsun Go 610 Hyundai i10 516 Nissan Micra 396 Ford Figo 370 Renault Sandero 294 Suzuki Swift 279 Volkswagen Up 150

Compact Hatch/Sedan

VW Polo 2121 Toyota Yaris 664 Ford Fiesta 477 Toyota Avanza 425 Renault Clio 422 Nissan Almera 403 Kia Rio 355 Honda Jazz 199 Mazda2 174 Hyundai Accent 143 Opel Corsa 128 Honda Ballade 104

Compact-Medium Hatch/Sedan

Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris 1189 VW Golf 381 Ford Focus 286 Audi A3 279 Mazda3 240 BMW 1 Series 169 VW Jetta 147 Hyundai Elantra 141 Volvo V40 46 Opel Astra 31 Kia Cerato 28 Honda Civic 24

Executive Sedan/Coupe

BMW 3-Series 570 Audi A4 110 BMW 5 Series 87 BMW 4 Series 80 Ford Mustang 56 Audi A5 55 Lexus ES 19 Volkswagen Passat 14 Porsche Panamera 11

Compact SUV/Crossover

Ford Ecosport 813 Hyundai Creta 413 Mazda CX-3 349 Suzuki Ignis 290 Renault Duster 186 Honda HR-V 122 Renault Captur 120 Suzuki Jimny 115 Suzuki Vitara 69 Mahindra KUV 66 Jeep Renegade 55 GWM M4 49 Opel Crossland X 49

Compact-Medium SUV/Crossover

VW Tiguan 525 Nissan Qashqai 489 Toyota Rav4 463 Nissan X-Trail 444 Hyundai Tucson 400 Mazda CX-5 378 Honda BR-V 277 BMW X1 224 Kia Sportage 181 Jaguar E-Pace 136 Ford Kuga 119 Honda CR-V 114

Large SUV/Crossover

Toyota Fortuner 1274 Ford Everest 559 Toyota Land Cruiser200 136 BMW X5 171 Range Rover Sport 147 Toyota Prado 119 Land Rover Discovery 94 Range Rover Velar 72 Jeep Wrangler 65 Mahindra XUV 64 Jeep Grand Cherokee 52 Volvo XC90 39

Bakkie

Toyota Hilux 3825 Ford Ranger 2753 Nissan NP200 1562 Isuzu KB 1273 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 745 Nissan Navara 447 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 285 Toyota Landcruiser PU 262 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 196 VW Amarok 176 GWM Steed 163 Mazda BT-50 98

TOP COMPANIES

Toyota 11 378 Volkswagen 7541 Ford 5595 Nissan 5410 Hyundai 3065 Mercedes-Benz 2379 Renault 1904 BMW 1713 Isuzu 1581 Kia 1517 Mazda 1246 Suzuki 1012

IOL Motoring











