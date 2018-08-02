Johannesburg - July 2018 saw south Africa’s new vehicle market continue on the modest upward curve that we’ve seen for the past few months, with overall sales increasing by 2.6 percent year-on-year to 47 881 units.
The new passenger car market saw a 4.3 percent gain over July last year, largely fuelled by a replenishment cycle in the rental industry, which accounted for 18.8 percent of car sales. The light commercial vehicle market, on the other hand, declined 2.3 percent year-on-year, while the market for mediums and heavies grew by an encouraging 15.9 percent and 6.7 percent respectively.
Overall export sales, however, were down 19.2 percent year-on-year, to 28 063.
The improvement in new domestic car sales is encouraging, says Naamsa, particularly against the backdrop of weak economic growth numbers.
“The new car market continued to be supported by steady consumer confidence and improved new vehicle affordability with average price increases of new cars remaining well below inflation for the fourth consecutive quarter,” Naamsa commented.
“The unchanged leading economic indicator of the Reserve Bank for the month of May 2018, after three months of decline, was also positive as was the sharp increase in the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index.”
On the sales charts, Toyota’s Hilux took its usual top spot with 3373 sales, somewhat far ahead of Ford’s Ranger, of which 2499 were sold.
On the passenger car front, Volkswagen’s latest-generation Polo enjoyed a particularly strong month (no doubt thanks to Avis and friends), with 2817 units finding new homes/depots versus 1844 in June. It was followed by its Polo Vivo cousin (2321).
The most improved award goes to Ford's Figo, which was up from 111 to 880 units, no doubt due to pent-up demand following the recent launch of the facelifted version.
Hyundai's Grand i10 also saw a noteworthy month-on-month gain (933 to 1141) as did Toyota's Yaris (885 to 974), which has been faring somewhat better on the sales charts than its predecessor.
Below we’ve listed the 10 best sellers in eight of the key segments. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz and BMW vehicles are excluded from the list as the companies no longer report individual sales figures.
|Budget Car
|July
|June
|VW Polo Vivo
|2321
|2285
|Hyundai Grand i10
|1141
|933
|Kia Picanto
|893
|764
|Toyota Etios
|830
|977
|Ford Figo
|808
|111
|Renault Kwid
|656
|1023
|Renault Sandero
|505
|937
|Datsun Go
|461
|466
|Suzuki Swift
|403
|303
|Nissan Micra Active
|205
|308
|Compact Car
|July
|June
|VW Polo
|2817
|1844
|Toyota Yaris
|974
|885
|Hyundai i20
|651
|579
|Renault Clio
|412
|216
|Nissan Almera
|377
|358
|Kia Rio
|303
|315
|Ford Fiesta
|296
|346
|Mazda2
|220
|207
|Nissan Micra (New)
|201
|181
|Audi A1
|148
|81
|Compact/Medium Car
|July
|June
|Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris
|2047
|1226
|VW Golf
|329
|390
|Mazda3
|268
|254
|Audi A3
|215
|231
|Hyundai Elantra
|108
|101
|Volkswagen Jetta
|105
|123
|Ford Focus
|56
|53
|Suzuki Ciaz
|31
|18
|Opel Astra
|29
|16
|Volvo V40
|19
|54
|Large Car
|July
|June
|Audi A4
|99
|97
|Ford Mustang
|80
|61
|Audi A5
|55
|59
|Volkswagen Arteon
|40
|34
|Volvo S90
|18
|7
|Volkswagen Passat
|14
|11
|Jaguar XF
|10
|2
|Audi A6 sedan
|9
|9
|Porsche Panamera
|6
|6
|Lexus ES
|6
|6
|Compact SUV/Crossover
|July
|June
|Ford Ecosport
|575
|221
|Mazda CX-3
|388
|172
|Hyundai Creta
|209
|597
|Suzuki Ignis
|208
|173
|Renault Duster
|147
|165
|Renault Captur
|105
|128
|Opel Crossland X
|88
|39
|Honda HR-V
|83
|119
|Suzuki Jimny
|52
|66
|Mahindra KUV
|55
|49
|Compact-Medium SUV/Crossover
|July
|June
|Toyota Rav4
|949
|753
|Toyota Rush
|494
|0
|VW Tiguan
|494
|518
|Hyundai Tucson
|492
|189
|Mazda CX-5
|372
|427
|Toyota C-HR
|193
|161
|Nissan X-Trail
|186
|508
|Kia Sportage
|183
|142
|Honda BR-V
|163
|83
|Ford Kuga
|123
|103
|Large SUV/Crossover
|July
|June
|Toyota Fortuner
|1006
|1190
|Ford Everest
|352
|440
|Range Rover Sport
|91
|124
|Toyota Land Cruiser200
|85
|86
|Toyota Prado
|84
|63
|Isuzu MU-X
|76
|208
|Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
|61
|34
|Land Rover Discovery
|55
|80
|Range Rover Velar
|43
|54
|Porsche Cayenne
|46
|41
|Bakkie (All)
|July
|June
|Toyota Hilux
|3373
|3936
|Ford Ranger
|2499
|2613
|Nissan NP200
|1356
|1847
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|1218
|783
|Isuzu KB
|1165
|1372
|Hyundai H100 Bakkie
|281
|212
|VW Amarok
|270
|314
|Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-Up
|238
|163
|Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up
|236
|232
|GWM Steed
|153
|174
|Top companies
|July
|June
|Toyota
|12 840
|11 823
|Volkswagen
|7691
|6715
|Ford
|4856
|4064
|Nissan
|4530
|4977
|Hyundai
|3150
|3108
|Mercedes-Benz
|1904
|2070
|Renault
|1829
|2475
|Isuzu
|1656
|1964
|Kia
|1554
|1409
|BMW
|1479
|1714