Johannesburg - July 2018 saw south Africa’s new vehicle market continue on the modest upward curve that we’ve seen for the past few months, with overall sales increasing by 2.6 percent year-on-year to 47 881 units. The new passenger car market saw a 4.3 percent gain over July last year, largely fuelled by a replenishment cycle in the rental industry, which accounted for 18.8 percent of car sales. The light commercial vehicle market, on the other hand, declined 2.3 percent year-on-year, while the market for mediums and heavies grew by an encouraging 15.9 percent and 6.7 percent respectively.

Overall export sales, however, were down 19.2 percent year-on-year, to 28 063.

The improvement in new domestic car sales is encouraging, says Naamsa, particularly against the backdrop of weak economic growth numbers.

“The new car market continued to be supported by steady consumer confidence and improved new vehicle affordability with average price increases of new cars remaining well below inflation for the fourth consecutive quarter,” Naamsa commented.

“The unchanged leading economic indicator of the Reserve Bank for the month of May 2018, after three months of decline, was also positive as was the sharp increase in the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index.”

On the sales charts, Toyota’s Hilux took its usual top spot with 3373 sales, somewhat far ahead of Ford’s Ranger, of which 2499 were sold.

On the passenger car front, Volkswagen’s latest-generation Polo enjoyed a particularly strong month (no doubt thanks to Avis and friends), with 2817 units finding new homes/depots versus 1844 in June. It was followed by its Polo Vivo cousin (2321).

The most improved award goes to Ford's Figo, which was up from 111 to 880 units, no doubt due to pent-up demand following the recent launch of the facelifted version.

Hyundai's Grand i10 also saw a noteworthy month-on-month gain (933 to 1141) as did Toyota's Yaris (885 to 974), which has been faring somewhat better on the sales charts than its predecessor.

Below we’ve listed the 10 best sellers in eight of the key segments. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz and BMW vehicles are excluded from the list as the companies no longer report individual sales figures.

Budget Car July June VW Polo Vivo 2321 2285 Hyundai Grand i10 1141 933 Kia Picanto 893 764 Toyota Etios 830 977 Ford Figo 808 111 Renault Kwid 656 1023 Renault Sandero 505 937 Datsun Go 461 466 Suzuki Swift 403 303 Nissan Micra Active 205 308

Compact Car July June VW Polo 2817 1844 Toyota Yaris 974 885 Hyundai i20 651 579 Renault Clio 412 216 Nissan Almera 377 358 Kia Rio 303 315 Ford Fiesta 296 346 Mazda2 220 207 Nissan Micra (New) 201 181 Audi A1 148 81

Compact/Medium Car July June Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris 2047 1226 VW Golf 329 390 Mazda3 268 254 Audi A3 215 231 Hyundai Elantra 108 101 Volkswagen Jetta 105 123 Ford Focus 56 53 Suzuki Ciaz 31 18 Opel Astra 29 16 Volvo V40 19 54

Large Car July June Audi A4 99 97 Ford Mustang 80 61 Audi A5 55 59 Volkswagen Arteon 40 34 Volvo S90 18 7 Volkswagen Passat 14 11 Jaguar XF 10 2 Audi A6 sedan 9 9 Porsche Panamera 6 6 Lexus ES 6 6

Compact SUV/Crossover July June Ford Ecosport 575 221 Mazda CX-3 388 172 Hyundai Creta 209 597 Suzuki Ignis 208 173 Renault Duster 147 165 Renault Captur 105 128 Opel Crossland X 88 39 Honda HR-V 83 119 Suzuki Jimny 52 66 Mahindra KUV 55 49

Compact-Medium SUV/Crossover July June Toyota Rav4 949 753 Toyota Rush 494 0 VW Tiguan 494 518 Hyundai Tucson 492 189 Mazda CX-5 372 427 Toyota C-HR 193 161 Nissan X-Trail 186 508 Kia Sportage 183 142 Honda BR-V 163 83 Ford Kuga 123 103

Large SUV/Crossover July June Toyota Fortuner 1006 1190 Ford Everest 352 440 Range Rover Sport 91 124 Toyota Land Cruiser200 85 86 Toyota Prado 84 63 Isuzu MU-X 76 208 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 61 34 Land Rover Discovery 55 80 Range Rover Velar 43 54 Porsche Cayenne 46 41

Bakkie (All) July June Toyota Hilux 3373 3936 Ford Ranger 2499 2613 Nissan NP200 1356 1847 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 1218 783 Isuzu KB 1165 1372 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 281 212 VW Amarok 270 314 Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-Up 238 163 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 236 232 GWM Steed 153 174

Top companies July June Toyota 12 840 11 823 Volkswagen 7691 6715 Ford 4856 4064 Nissan 4530 4977 Hyundai 3150 3108 Mercedes-Benz 1904 2070 Renault 1829 2475 Isuzu 1656 1964 Kia 1554 1409 BMW 1479 1714