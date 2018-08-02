Johannesburg - July 2018 saw south Africa’s new vehicle market continue on the modest upward curve that we’ve seen for the past few months, with overall sales increasing by 2.6 percent year-on-year to 47 881 units.

The new passenger car market saw a 4.3 percent gain over July last year, largely fuelled by a replenishment cycle in the rental industry, which accounted for 18.8 percent of car sales. The light commercial vehicle market, on the other hand, declined 2.3 percent year-on-year, while the market for mediums and heavies grew by an encouraging 15.9 percent and 6.7 percent respectively.

Overall export sales, however, were down 19.2 percent year-on-year, to 28 063.

The improvement in new domestic car sales is encouraging, says Naamsa, particularly against the backdrop of weak economic growth numbers.

“The new car market continued to be supported by steady consumer confidence and improved new vehicle affordability with average price increases of new cars remaining well below inflation for the fourth consecutive quarter,” Naamsa commented.

“The unchanged leading economic indicator of the Reserve Bank for the month of May 2018, after three months of decline, was also positive as was the sharp increase in the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index.”

On the sales charts, Toyota’s Hilux took its usual top spot with 3373 sales, somewhat far ahead of Ford’s Ranger, of which 2499 were sold.

On the passenger car front, Volkswagen’s latest-generation Polo enjoyed a particularly strong month (no doubt thanks to Avis and friends), with 2817 units finding new homes/depots versus 1844 in June. It was followed by its Polo Vivo cousin (2321).

The most improved award goes to Ford's Figo, which was up from 111 to 880 units, no doubt due to pent-up demand following the recent launch of the facelifted version.

Hyundai's Grand i10 also saw a noteworthy month-on-month gain (933 to 1141) as did Toyota's Yaris (885 to 974), which has been faring somewhat better on the sales charts than its predecessor.

Below we’ve listed the 10 best sellers in eight of the key segments. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz and BMW vehicles are excluded from the list as the companies no longer report individual sales figures.

Budget Car July June
VW Polo Vivo 2321 2285
Hyundai Grand i10 1141 933
Kia Picanto 893 764
Toyota Etios 830 977
Ford Figo 808 111
Renault Kwid 656 1023
Renault Sandero 505 937
Datsun Go 461 466
Suzuki Swift 403 303
Nissan Micra Active 205 308

Compact Car July June
VW Polo 2817 1844
Toyota Yaris 974 885
Hyundai i20 651 579
Renault Clio 412 216
Nissan Almera 377 358
Kia Rio 303 315
Ford Fiesta 296 346
Mazda2 220 207
Nissan Micra (New) 201 181
Audi A1 148 81

Compact/Medium Car July June
Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris 2047 1226
VW Golf 329 390
Mazda3 268 254
Audi A3 215 231
Hyundai Elantra 108 101
Volkswagen Jetta 105 123
Ford Focus 56 53
Suzuki Ciaz 31 18
Opel Astra 29 16
Volvo V40 19 54

Large Car July June
Audi A4 99 97
Ford Mustang 80 61
Audi A5 55 59
Volkswagen Arteon 40 34
Volvo S90 18 7
Volkswagen Passat 14 11
Jaguar XF 10 2
Audi A6 sedan 9 9
Porsche Panamera 6 6
Lexus ES 6 6

Compact SUV/Crossover July June
Ford Ecosport 575 221
Mazda CX-3 388 172
Hyundai Creta 209 597
Suzuki Ignis 208 173
Renault Duster 147 165
Renault Captur 105 128
Opel Crossland X 88 39
Honda HR-V 83 119
Suzuki Jimny 52 66
Mahindra KUV 55 49

Compact-Medium SUV/Crossover July June
Toyota Rav4 949 753
Toyota Rush 494 0
VW Tiguan 494 518
Hyundai Tucson 492 189
Mazda CX-5 372 427
Toyota C-HR 193 161
Nissan X-Trail 186 508
Kia Sportage 183 142
Honda BR-V 163 83
Ford Kuga 123 103

Large SUV/Crossover July June
Toyota Fortuner 1006 1190
Ford Everest 352 440
Range Rover Sport 91 124
Toyota Land Cruiser200 85 86
Toyota Prado 84 63
Isuzu MU-X 76 208
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 61 34
Land Rover Discovery 55 80
Range Rover Velar 43 54
Porsche Cayenne 46 41

Bakkie (All) July June
Toyota Hilux 3373 3936
Ford Ranger 2499 2613
Nissan NP200 1356 1847
Nissan NP300 Hardbody 1218 783
Isuzu KB 1165 1372
Hyundai H100 Bakkie 281 212
VW Amarok 270 314
Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-Up 238 163
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 236 232
GWM Steed 153 174

Top companies July June
Toyota 12 840 11 823
Volkswagen 7691 6715
Ford 4856 4064
Nissan 4530 4977
Hyundai 3150 3108
Mercedes-Benz 1904 2070
Renault 1829 2475
Isuzu 1656 1964
Kia 1554 1409
BMW 1479 1714

