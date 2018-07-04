VW Polo Vivo

Pretoria - New-vehicle sales in South Africa took a slight upturn in June, and at 46 678 units recorded a three percent increase over sales figures for June 2017. This is also well above the 42 950 sales seen in May 2018.

On the new-vehicle sales charts, the Toyota Hilux took its customary place as not only SA’s best-selling bakkie but the overall top performer in June, with the rival Ford Ranger in second place. The Nissan NP200, now without competition in the half-ton bakkie class after the demise of the Chevrolet Ute, was the country’s fourth best-selling vehicle.

The best-selling passenger car was VW’s Polo Vivo ahead of its newer cousin, the VW Polo.

Below we’ve listed the 10 best sellers in eight of the key segments. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz vehicles are excluded from the list as the company does not report individual sales figures.

Budget Car June May
VW Polo Vivo 2285 1904
Renault Kwid 1023 712
Toyota Etios 977 908
Renault Sandero 937 489
Hyundai Grand i10 933 1081
Kia Picanto 764 719
Datsun Go 466 364
Nissan Micra Active 308 123
Suzuki Swift 303 287
Volkswagen Up 168 177
Volkswagen Polo
Compact Car June May
VW Polo 1844 1979
Toyota Yaris 885 408
Hyundai i20 579 424
Toyota Avanza 413 390
Ford Fiesta 346 333
Kia Rio 315 254
Hyundai Accent 236 307
Renault Clio 216 223
Mazda2 207 227
Nissan Micra 181 123
Toyota Corolla
Compact/Medium Car June May
Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris 1226 1228
VW Golf 390 347
Mazda3 254 241
Audi A3 231 237
BMW 1 Series 167 183
Volkswagen Jetta 123 146
Honda Jazz 116 107
BMW 2 Series 102 88
Hyundai Elantra 101 87
Suzuki Ertiga 92 34
BMW 3 Series
Executive Car June May
BMW 3-Series 530 476
Audi A4 97 119
BMW 5 Series 88 65
Ford Mustang  61 56
Audi A5 59 64
BMW 4 Series 42 41
Volkswagen Arteon 34
Audi A6 sedan 9 12

Hyundai Creta
Compact SUV/Crossover June May
Hyundai Creta 597 700
Ford Ecosport 221 163
Suzuki Ignis 173 147
Mazda CX-3 172 261
Renault Duster 165 185
Renault Captur 128 169
Honda HR-V 119 68
Suzuki Jimny 66 117
Mahindra KUV 49 55
Suzuki Vitara 42 51
Toyota Rav4
Compact-Medium SUV/Crossover June May
Toyota Rav4 753 705
VW Tiguan 518 532
Mazda CX-5 427 407
BMW X3 293 223
Hyundai Tucson 189 137
Toyota C-HR 161 188
Kia Sportage 142 188
Honda CR-V 130 163
Nissan Qashqai 124 246
BMW X1 107 137
Toyota Fortuner
Large SUV/Crossover June May
Toyota Fortuner 1190 1102
Ford Everest 440 406
Range Rover Sport 124 109
Toyota Land Cruiser200 86 104
BMW X5 84 50
Land Rover Discovery 80 56
Toyota Prado  63 94
Lange Rover Discovery Sport 59 64
Range Rover Velar 54 49
Porsche Cayenne 41 73
Toyota Hilux
Bakkie (All) June May
Toyota Hilux 3936 3338
Ford Ranger 2613 2819
Nissan NP200  1847 1825
Isuzu KB 1372 1298
Nissan NP300 Hardbody 783 798
Hyundai H100 Bakkie 212 263
VW Amarok 314 324
Mahindra Skorpio Pik-Up 232 188
Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-Up 163 217
GWM Steed 174 173