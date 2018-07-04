Pretoria - New-vehicle sales in South Africa took a slight upturn in June, and at 46 678 units recorded a three percent increase over sales figures for June 2017. This is also well above the 42 950 sales seen in May 2018.
On the new-vehicle sales charts, the Toyota Hilux took its customary place as not only SA’s best-selling bakkie but the overall top performer in June, with the rival Ford Ranger in second place. The Nissan NP200, now without competition in the half-ton bakkie class after the demise of the Chevrolet Ute, was the country’s fourth best-selling vehicle.
The best-selling passenger car was VW’s Polo Vivo ahead of its newer cousin, the VW Polo.
Below we’ve listed the 10 best sellers in eight of the key segments. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz vehicles are excluded from the list as the company does not report individual sales figures.
|Budget Car
|June
|May
|VW Polo Vivo
|2285
|1904
|Renault Kwid
|1023
|712
|Toyota Etios
|977
|908
|Renault Sandero
|937
|489
|Hyundai Grand i10
|933
|1081
|Kia Picanto
|764
|719
|Datsun Go
|466
|364
|Nissan Micra Active
|308
|123
|Suzuki Swift
|303
|287
|Volkswagen Up
|168
|177
|Compact Car
|June
|May
|VW Polo
|1844
|1979
|Toyota Yaris
|885
|408
|Hyundai i20
|579
|424
|Toyota Avanza
|413
|390
|Ford Fiesta
|346
|333
|Kia Rio
|315
|254
|Hyundai Accent
|236
|307
|Renault Clio
|216
|223
|Mazda2
|207
|227
|Nissan Micra
|181
|123
|Compact/Medium Car
|June
|May
|Toyota Corolla/Quest/Auris
|1226
|1228
|VW Golf
|390
|347
|Mazda3
|254
|241
|Audi A3
|231
|237
|BMW 1 Series
|167
|183
|Volkswagen Jetta
|123
|146
|Honda Jazz
|116
|107
|BMW 2 Series
|102
|88
|Hyundai Elantra
|101
|87
|Suzuki Ertiga
|92
|34
|Executive Car
|June
|May
|BMW 3-Series
|530
|476
|Audi A4
|97
|119
|BMW 5 Series
|88
|65
|Ford Mustang
|61
|56
|Audi A5
|59
|64
|BMW 4 Series
|42
|41
|Volkswagen Arteon
|34
|Audi A6 sedan
|9
|12
|Compact SUV/Crossover
|June
|May
|Hyundai Creta
|597
|700
|Ford Ecosport
|221
|163
|Suzuki Ignis
|173
|147
|Mazda CX-3
|172
|261
|Renault Duster
|165
|185
|Renault Captur
|128
|169
|Honda HR-V
|119
|68
|Suzuki Jimny
|66
|117
|Mahindra KUV
|49
|55
|Suzuki Vitara
|42
|51
|Compact-Medium SUV/Crossover
|June
|May
|Toyota Rav4
|753
|705
|VW Tiguan
|518
|532
|Mazda CX-5
|427
|407
|BMW X3
|293
|223
|Hyundai Tucson
|189
|137
|Toyota C-HR
|161
|188
|Kia Sportage
|142
|188
|Honda CR-V
|130
|163
|Nissan Qashqai
|124
|246
|BMW X1
|107
|137
|Large SUV/Crossover
|June
|May
|Toyota Fortuner
|1190
|1102
|Ford Everest
|440
|406
|Range Rover Sport
|124
|109
|Toyota Land Cruiser200
|86
|104
|BMW X5
|84
|50
|Land Rover Discovery
|80
|56
|Toyota Prado
|63
|94
|Lange Rover Discovery Sport
|59
|64
|Range Rover Velar
|54
|49
|Porsche Cayenne
|41
|73
|Bakkie (All)
|June
|May
|Toyota Hilux
|3936
|3338
|Ford Ranger
|2613
|2819
|Nissan NP200
|1847
|1825
|Isuzu KB
|1372
|1298
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|783
|798
|Hyundai H100 Bakkie
|212
|263
|VW Amarok
|314
|324
|Mahindra Skorpio Pik-Up
|232
|188
|Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-Up
|163
|217
|GWM Steed
|174
|173