Pretoria - New-vehicle sales in South Africa took a slight upturn in June, and at 46 678 units recorded a three percent increase over sales figures for June 2017. This is also well above the 42 950 sales seen in May 2018.

On the new-vehicle sales charts, the Toyota Hilux took its customary place as not only SA’s best-selling bakkie but the overall top performer in June, with the rival Ford Ranger in second place. The Nissan NP200, now without competition in the half-ton bakkie class after the demise of the Chevrolet Ute, was the country’s fourth best-selling vehicle.