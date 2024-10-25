Scout brand makes comeback under VW ownership with rapid, rugged SUV and bakkie

The International Scout was one of the early SUV pioneers in the US, marketed by International Harvester between 1961 and 1980. Now Scout is making a comeback, in spirit at least, as an electric-only brand owned by Volkswagen, following the German carmaker’s acquisition of truck manufacturer Navistar International in 2021.

Revealed in the US on Thursday evening, the new Scout Terra double cab pick-up and Scout Traveler SUV combine modern retro looks with a seemingly robust body-on-frame chassis and all-electric drivetrain. Pricing for the US market starts at $50,000 (around R885,000) but at this stage there’s no indication of whether the Scout brand is intended for international markets. Styling is both retro and modern, with a hint of Rivian. Picture: Supplied The vehicles boast an 800-volt electrical architecture and the standard electric version has an estimated range of 560km between charges. However, Scout is also offering a range-extended model, with a petrol-powered generator that extends the range to around 800km.

Scout hasn’t released detailed information on the dual-motor 4x4 powertrain, but the brand quotes an enormous maximum torque figure of 1,355Nm and estimates a 0-96km/h sprint time of just 3.5 seconds. That’s impressive on its own, but off-roading ability is what the brand really wants to set itself apart with. To that end the vehicles are built around a bespoke body-on-frame chassis and feature a solid rear axle, with locking differentials on both axles, and front sway bar disconnect. With one whole foot (304mm) of ground clearance and numerous “robust” suspension options, there’s little reason to doubt the Scout’s trail-busting ability.

And despite the presence of batteries in the chassis, the company claims a water wading depth of over 900mm. Owners can also look forward to novelties like a ‘Cabana’ style removable roof, multiple power outlets for powering electronics and tools, and a huge range of optional off-road accessories, including off-road bumpers with recovery points, heavy-duty winch “A Scout vehicle should always be a helpful companion,” said Chris Benjamin, Chief Design Officer, Scout Motors.