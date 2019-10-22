JOHANNESBURG - You simply cannot underestimate the importance of tyres when it comes to your safety on the road. Faulty tyres not only compromise your grip on the road, but they can also cause blow-outs, which often lead to a loss of control of the vehicle. The danger multiplies, of course, when you fit second hand tyres to your vehicle, which is an understandable thing to do given how stretched household budgets are these days. However, an alarming statistic that came to light recently was the fact that more than 60 percent of second-hand tyres sold in South Africa are in fact illegal.
This is according to a report that was recently conducted by a major tyre manufacturer. Commenting on the findings, chairperson of the South African Tyre Manufacturing Conference (SATMC), Darren Hayes-Powell said that this was a "staggering statistic" and “One that has fatal consequences for road users, especially when you consider that the only part of the car touching the road is a piece of tyre tread, the size of your hand.
"This Transport Month we are urging drivers to only purchase tyres, new or second-hand, from reputable dealerships,” Hayes-Powell added.
Used tyres are often sold to motorists looking for a way to save money. However, unless they visit a reputable dealership or know what to look out for, buyers may purchase a second-hand waste tyre, which really belongs on the scrapheap.
Hayes-Powell quite rightfully points out that the choice between the waste-tyre and a safe-to-use tyre could be a matter of life and death. “The consequences of fitting second-hand waste tyres can be dire. They reduce the performance of a vehicle by increasing stopping distances, raising the risk of skidding, and increasing the risk of blow-outs.”